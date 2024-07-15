Connect with us

Bask In The Thrills of Love With Jola and Atilade’s Beautiful Wedding

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love is beautiful, and the thought of living with the person you love forever is nothing short of a blessing. Today, we get to take in all the feels of the happy ever after through the lenses of lovebirds, Jola and Atilade.

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was nothing short of magical. From Jola’s elegant look to Atilade coming through sharp and smooth, the stylish couple gave us more than enough to drool over. They also tied the knot in a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding and it was a wholesome blend of love and culture. Their love was evident all through their big day and it is so special to see.  😍

Enjoy their white wedding photos below:

  

Jola came through with that radiant glow 😍

     

  

Let’s check out the dapper groom 😍

          

        

   

       

   

   

Jola and Atilade also had a Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

           

  

  

    

    

  

 

 

         

 

  

 

Credits

White Wedding

Bride@jola___f
Bridal Stylist@themelangestyling
Planner@eventsbyomousi
Makeup@revysbeauty
Hairstylist@adefunkeee
Hair@hairbyadefunkeee
Wedding Dress & Veil@ebbridals @emaginebybukola
Reception Dress@emaginebybukola
After Party Dress@emaginebybukola
Bouquet@adelasflowers
Wedding Shoes@badgleymischka
Reception & After PartShoes@aquazzura

Traditional Wedding

Bride@jola___f
Creative Direction & Bridal Stylist@themelangestyling
Makeup@revysbeauty
Hairstylist@adefunkeee
Hair@hairbyadefunkeee
Gele@gele_by_kelv
First Trad Outfit (Asooke)@couturebytabik
Asooke@wovenmarketafrica
Second Trad Outfit@mazellebridal
Fabric & Swiss Sagoe Damask@glitz_allure_fabrics
Shoes@aquazzura
Purse@cultgaia
Photography@raremagic_gallery

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

