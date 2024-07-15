Bask In The Thrills of Love With Jola and Atilade’s Beautiful Wedding

Love is beautiful, and the thought of living with the person you love forever is nothing short of a blessing. Today, we get to take in all the feels of the happy ever after through the lenses of lovebirds, Jola and Atilade.

They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was nothing short of magical. From Jola’s elegant look to Atilade coming through sharp and smooth, the stylish couple gave us more than enough to drool over. They also tied the knot in a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding and it was a wholesome blend of love and culture. Their love was evident all through their big day and it is so special to see. 😍

Enjoy their white wedding photos below:

Jola came through with that radiant glow 😍

Let’s check out the dapper groom 😍

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @jola___f

Bridal Stylist: @themelangestyling

Planner: @eventsbyomousi

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Hairstylist: @adefunkeee

Hair: @hairbyadefunkeee

Wedding Dress & Veil: @ebbridals @emaginebybukola

Reception Dress: @emaginebybukola

After Party Dress: @emaginebybukola

Bouquet: @adelasflowers

Wedding Shoes: @badgleymischka

Reception & After Party Shoes: @aquazzura

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @jola___f

Creative Direction & Bridal Stylist: @themelangestyling

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Hairstylist: @adefunkeee

Hair: @hairbyadefunkeee

Gele: @gele_by_kelv

First Trad Outfit (Asooke): @couturebytabik

Asooke: @wovenmarketafrica

Second Trad Outfit: @mazellebridal

Fabric & Swiss Sagoe Damask: @glitz_allure_fabrics

Shoes: @aquazzura

Purse: @cultgaia

Photography: @raremagic_gallery