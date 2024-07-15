Sweet Spot
Bask In The Thrills of Love With Jola and Atilade’s Beautiful Wedding
Love is beautiful, and the thought of living with the person you love forever is nothing short of a blessing. Today, we get to take in all the feels of the happy ever after through the lenses of lovebirds, Jola and Atilade.
They exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was nothing short of magical. From Jola’s elegant look to Atilade coming through sharp and smooth, the stylish couple gave us more than enough to drool over. They also tied the knot in a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding and it was a wholesome blend of love and culture. Their love was evident all through their big day and it is so special to see. 😍
Enjoy their white wedding photos below:
Jola came through with that radiant glow 😍
Let’s check out the dapper groom 😍
Credits
White Wedding
Bride: @jola___f
Bridal Stylist: @themelangestyling
Planner: @eventsbyomousi
Makeup: @revysbeauty
Hairstylist: @adefunkeee
Hair: @hairbyadefunkeee
Wedding Dress & Veil: @ebbridals @emaginebybukola
Reception Dress: @emaginebybukola
After Party Dress: @emaginebybukola
Bouquet: @adelasflowers
Wedding Shoes: @badgleymischka
Reception & After Party Shoes: @aquazzura
Traditional Wedding
Bride: @jola___f
Creative Direction & Bridal Stylist: @themelangestyling
Makeup: @revysbeauty
Hairstylist: @adefunkeee
Hair: @hairbyadefunkeee
Gele: @gele_by_kelv
First Trad Outfit (Asooke): @couturebytabik
Asooke: @wovenmarketafrica
Second Trad Outfit: @mazellebridal
Fabric & Swiss Sagoe Damask: @glitz_allure_fabrics
Shoes: @aquazzura
Purse: @cultgaia
Photography: @raremagic_gallery