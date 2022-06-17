BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion: Tega addresses her marital status and her relationship with Boma in Episode 11

In episode 11 of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion show, Tega explained her marital status and the perceived scandal between her and Boma, while things between Beatrice and Maria became almost physical.

Here’s a recap:

Maria says Beatrice’s personality in the house seemed confusing to her. So, she just shut her out in her mind.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Beatrice said she didn’t like Maria in the house. “She was really controlling. I don’t like things like that. I didn’t want her to control me…. The fact is I don’t like Maria.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Beatrice said she likes playing pranks, her friends can tell. Sadly, the HMs didn’t get to experience that part of her personality.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Michael on Boma and Tega: “It’s touchy. They are two consenting adults and they made decisions… I think it’s well within their rights to do that and live with the consequences.” Interesting choice of words at the beginning.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Kayvee on Boma and Tega: “They’re both adults, but in the context of the society we are in, it’s a problem…. I thought to myself that they were both making a mistake.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Pere on Boma and Tega: “I didn’t even think she was really married. I just felt that was her thing.” Cross agrees with Pere. Jackie B said she thought it was her strategy, even before Boma.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Boma: “It was still part of the game and at the time, I knew what nobody knew (we were friends). She has told me the marriage wasn’t ‘there’ like it wasn’t going on. But no one knew that.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

“I just felt people were going to hate me regardless of what happened. I came from the States, had over 200k followers and was verified” – Boma#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Boma says more than anything else, he and Tega had a genuine friendship. And anything else was just part of the game.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Tega says she’s been separated since 2020. She adds that she had a conversation with her ex, telling him that whatever happens in the show, he should stay out of it. “I didn’t go into the show as married. I went in as separated.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Oh! Jaypaul knew about Tega’s marriage before the house, but didn’t know she’s been separated so Tega decided to say she is married with a child.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

“If he (my ex husband) had stuck with the conversation we had before the house, I believe all of this wouldn’t have happened.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

“There were no feelings outside what we were doing in the house…. We know say outside that door, na ‘guy how far?’” – Tega#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaShineYaEye — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 16, 2022

Watch a clip of what went down on episode 11: