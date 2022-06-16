Connect with us

Asake premieres new single + video for "Peace Be Unto You"

Stephanie & Tolly T talk Dating as a Black Woman on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

Watch Rema's Live Performance of "Calm Down" on Glitch Africa

Saskay sets the record straight with Jaypaul & Cross in Episode 10 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

Are Men Praised for Doing the Bare Minimum? Marcy & Diana Share Their Thoughts on "Naija Girls Dish"

Try out this Mouth-watering Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe From The Kitchen Muse

Falz talks New Album "Bahd", Relationship & Activism in this Beat99.9 FM Interview

Toke Makinwa & Sharon Ooja Give Insights Into Their Characters in Upcoming Thriller "Glamour Girls"

Listen to Adekunle Gold's Beautiful Cover of "Yellow" By Coldplay

Dr Sid talks Life, Love & Filmmaking On Lilian's Couch | WATCH

Asake premieres new single + video for “Peace Be Unto You”

Fast-rising artiste Asake isn’t showing any sign of slowing down. The singer is back with this bold single titled “Peace Be Unto You.”

This is a follow-up to his debut single “Omo Ope,” which featured Olamide, “Sungba,” which featured Burna Boy, and “Pallazo,” which was released recently.

“PBUY” intro samples the popular Instagram post from a LASTMA officer where she says, “Help me help me, he taken me where I don’t know”.

Asake said, “I’m creating this new anthem for all my fans and disciples. The song is produced by Magicsticks, plugged by Oyebowale Oluwatoba and directed by TG Omori for YBNL Nation.

Watch the video below:

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

