Asake premieres new single + video for “Peace Be Unto You”

Fast-rising artiste Asake isn’t showing any sign of slowing down. The singer is back with this bold single titled “Peace Be Unto You.”

This is a follow-up to his debut single “Omo Ope,” which featured Olamide, “Sungba,” which featured Burna Boy, and “Pallazo,” which was released recently.

“PBUY” intro samples the popular Instagram post from a LASTMA officer where she says, “Help me help me, he taken me where I don’t know”.

Asake said, “I’m creating this new anthem for all my fans and disciples. The song is produced by Magicsticks, plugged by Oyebowale Oluwatoba and directed by TG Omori for YBNL Nation.

