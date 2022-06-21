Every Look Saskay Wore to the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show was a Work of Art!

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Photography: @daetem_

The BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show premiered on June 2 and ended on a positive note on June 17. The housemates came dressed to impress, with different themes such as the traditional look with a modern twist and vintage fashion, coordinated by some of Nigeria’s finest designers.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Saskay‘s breathtaking looks in every episode she featured in during the reunion show. Every outfit was art, from her exquisite ruffled off-shoulder number to making a statement with her Gele and playing with colours to accentuate her stunning deep skin tone.

Check out all her must-see looks below:

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zuriella Wears (@zuriella_wears)

4

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

6

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glowwithlilian (@glowwithlilian)

