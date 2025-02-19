Scoop’d Signature Cafe & Krispy Kreme Open in Ikoyi with a Flavor-Packed Celebration

Ikoyi just got a whole lot tastier! Friday, 14th of February 2025 was a day of love, but also a day of signature menus and tasty doughnuts as Scoop’d Signature Cafe & a new Krispy Kreme store opened at Pitstop Village in Ikoyi, Lagos state! It was a celebration of good food, great vibes, and even better company.

So whether you want that morning coffee boost, a power lunch with Scoop’d’s famous sandwiches and salads or you want to end the day with sophisticated ice cream sundaes, Pitstop Village is the place to be.

The glamorous location is the new place to be seen in Lagos’s premiere location. And if you need that birthday surprise, you can order Krispy Kreme’s famous dozen doughnuts ahead of time for pick up, with prices starting at 4,500 naira only, they have got great taste and great value.

Scoop’d Signature Cafe is redefining what it is to get fine food, in a cool contemporary location. It’s where your taste buds meet sophistication, bringing premium signature meals that are locally sourced but globally inspired to food lovers who are out for nothing but quality food only.

For a date, a birthday, business or pleasure, Scoop’d at Pitstop Village, Ikoyi is the place to be.

The launch event was a taste of things to come. Lagos gourmets were out in full force, it was the place to see and be seen.

A lineup of top influencers like Saskay, Aunty Adah and food enthusiasts like Chef Amaka were present, to experience the Scoop’d Signature Cafe magic firsthand.

The guests enjoyed an exclusive tasting of the menu, that contained signature dishes like the protein bowl, signature salmon, turkey temptation, the tuna toastie, coupled with flavours of ice cream ranging from sweet vanilla, chocolate extreme, strawberry dream, ginger delight and topped up with flavorful doughnuts, cupcakes, burgers, croissant and cookies.

The menu had a feature of indulgent treats and savoury delights, all designed to elevate the dining experience. Safe to say, every bite was a hit!

But was it just the food that stole the show? No, it was not. The atmosphere was electric, the beautifully designed space was elegant and just looking out the patio, and the background was blessed with a beautiful view of the Lekki – Ikoyi Link Bridge making an iconic aesthetic for pictures & videos.

It was an afternoon to remember with guests mingling, capturing Instagram-worthy moments, and sharing their experiences online. The event created a buzz that spread across social media, putting Scoop’d Signature Cafe & Krispy Kreme on the map as the go-to spot for anyone craving high-quality service dining in a stylish setting.

Missed the store opening? No worries, Scoop’d Signature Cafe and Krispy Kreme at Pitstop Village, Ikoyi is officially open.

Go see (and taste) what all the hype is about and follow Scoop’d Signature Cafe, Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar and Krispy Kreme Nigeria on social media and never miss an event!

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick, satisfying bite or a fun foodie hangout, this is one spot you’ll definitely want to check out.

