Drive Global Change – Here’s How to Join the 2025 Slum2School Volunteer Program

Are you passionate about transforming lives through education? Do you want to help address education inequalities, build learning programs, support childcare development, construct education centers, raise funds, mentor young people or create meaningful partnerships to ensure every child has access to quality education? If yes, this is a great opportunity for you!

As a volunteer at Slum2School Africa, you’ll have the opportunity to make a real impact while working alongside local and international volunteers dedicated to empowering underserved children across Africa.

Why Volunteer?

For over 12 years Slum2School Africa, a Pan-African volunteer-driven organization, has been at the forefront of providing educational scholarships, building learning centers, and supporting over 700,000 underserved children with access to quality education, entrepreneurship training, technology skills, psychosocial support, and life skills.

Volunteers play a crucial role in driving impact at the community level, bringing local insights, language skills, and cultural understanding that strengthen our projects. By volunteering, you won’t just be changing lives, you’ll also be developing yourself, expanding your network, and gaining valuable experience that enhances your career.

Areas Where You Can Contribute

No matter your background, there’s a place for you to contribute and grow while making a lasting impact!

Benefits of Volunteering with Slum2School

Make a difference and be part of a dynamic global community.



Connect and network with passionate changemakers from around the world.



Gain leadership, project management, and practical skills that boost your career.



Receive recognition for your contributions, with recommendations where necessary.



Work in flexible, part-time, non-paid volunteer roles within one of 40+ specialized teams alongside professionals with shared interests.

Who Can Apply?

They welcome applications from individuals who are:

Above 18 years old on or before the application deadline.

Residing anywhere in the world and available for virtual or in-person projects.

Committed to community development and passionate about children’s education.

Able to work well in teams and have strong communication and organizational skills.

Aligned with Slum2School’s values and eager to contribute meaningfully.

Able to provide a valid means of identification and complete the application process.

How to Apply:

Complete the online application via www.slum2school.org/volunteer. Sign up today and follow @Slum2School online.

Applications are open now and will close on February 23, 2025. For more updates, follow @Slum2School and be part of a team bringing hope to every child.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Slum2School Global Volunteer Program 2025