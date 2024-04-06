Connect with us

Slum2School Africa is set to kick off a School Building Project in Lagos | A Call for Contractors

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Slum2School Africa is seeking qualified and experienced specialist contractors to undertake the construction of a school building project for an elementary, nursery and primary institution for learners at a remote riverine village on the outskirts of Lagos State, Nigeria.

This project is part of their commitment to providing quality education infrastructure and improving learning environments for pupils in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

Site Location

The site is located at a remote riverine village on the outskirts of Lagos State, Nigeria

The call to bid for the construction of the school building is now open. Interested contractors should send in their proposals with all required information on or before Friday 12th April 2024, at 12:00 PM

Click here to read through the requirements.
All proposals must be submitted through the indicated form in the requirements page on the link above.

Kindly contact [email protected] for further information or any clarification regarding the project.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

