Connect with us

Events Inspired Promotions

Slum2School Africa's Superhero Campaign: A Call to Action for All

Events Promotions

TOR'Q 2023 Unveils Pretty Mike as the Face and Fearless Energy Drinks as the Headline Sponsor

Events Living Promotions

Mamador August Women Meeting 4.0: A Celebration of Women's Strength and Resilience

Career Events Promotions

The 53rd ICAN Annual Accountants’ Conference is set for October | Get the Dates Here

Events Promotions

Broaden your Knowledge on the suitable Fertility Treatments with the Bridge Clinic Virtual Welcome Forum

Events News Promotions

Infinix Redefines Vlog Storytelling with Spectacular ZERO 30 Series Launch at Venice Film Festival

Events Promotions

Enchanteur Nigeria Wins People’s Choice of the Year at Nigeria Achievers Award 2023

Beauty Events Music Style

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Events Inspired News Promotions

Breaking Inequalities Through Poetry: ProjectASHA Awards Female Poets via the Vweta Chadwick 2023 Poetry Prize

Events

Slum2School Africa’s Superhero Campaign: A Call to Action for All

Avatar photo

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Cross section of Slum2school learners at the Superheroes Unveiling event, flanked by the Executive Director, Slum2School Africa, Orondaam Otto and CEO, Eat N’Go Africa, Pat McMichael

Slum2School Africa launched its “Superhero Campaign” in Lagos, Nigeria on September 2, 2023, with the aim of supporting the education of 10 million children in underserved communities across Africa over the next 10 years

The campaign is calling on individuals and corporations to join the Tribe of Superheroes who will support the education of children in need.

Speaking during his opening remarks, Patrick McMichael, CEO of Eat’N’Go Africa, The parent company of Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt in Africa reiterated the Quick Service Restaurant giant’s unwavering commitment to the campaign’s success, highlighting its potential impact on the targeted communities.

Cultural display by Slum2school learners

He expressed his belief that education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering future generations.

We see ourselves as superheroes with a mission to transform the lives of these children. Through education, we can provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to build a brighter future, he said.

The event featured a cultural dance performance by the learners of Slum2School which was closely followed by a keynote address by Alero Otobo, CEO of Incubator Africa.

In her words

If Africa must take its rightful place globally, we must ensure every child gains a good education Erika Mitchell,

From Atlanta Board of Education, USA initiated a call to join the tribe of Superheroes to support the education of millions of children in Africa.

Patrick McMichael, CEO of Eat’N Go Africa

L-R Stephanie Busari Senior Editor CNN and Otto Orondaam

During an engaging fire-side chat between Stephanie Busari, Senior Editor, CNN Africa, and Orondaam Otto, the guests got to hear firsthand both the current and future plans that Slum2School Africa has for the Superhero Campaign. 

The presence of current learners, such as Maryam, who delivered an inspiring Learners Keynote address, added a special touch to this event. The evening’s pinnacle was marked by a spectacular fireworks display, symbolizing the promising future envisioned for 10 million uneducated African youth.

L-R Idia Aisien and Oscar Oyinsan

Nollywood actress Idia Aisien and MC Oscar Oyinsan masterfully steered the event, infusing it with their expertise and charisma. In attendance were notable figures like Owen Omogiafo; President Transcorp Group, Nollywood actress Erica Nlewedim, Pastor Koye and many others.

The launch of Slum2School Africa’s Superhero Campaign represents a decade-long commitment to transforming underprivileged children’s lives through education.

The Superheroes Campaign is a call to action for everyone in society to do their part to help educate Africa’s youth. By working together, we can make a difference and give these children the hope and opportunity they deserve. As Otto Orondaam stated,

Guided by the unwavering support of our superheroes, we are steadfast in rewriting the destinies of countless children, granting them the invaluable gift of education and the opportunities they so richly deserve.

Slum2School is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education, healthcare support, and empowerment to children in underserved communities. Visit Slum2School’s website to learn more about their transformative journey.

To learn more about how to support Slum2School, Visit their Website and follow them on Instagram for more information. 

BellaNaija is a media partner for Slum2School Africa’s Superhero Campaign

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Defying Age Shaming and Marriage Stereotypes

#BNCampusSeries: Olatunji Wanted to Become Agriculture Minister Before University. Not Anymore

Sometimes, It Is Okay Not to Have an Opinion

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What to Do When Choosing the Best Country for Relocation

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem
css.php