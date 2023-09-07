Slum2School Africa’s Superhero Campaign: A Call to Action for All

Slum2School Africa launched its “Superhero Campaign” in Lagos, Nigeria on September 2, 2023, with the aim of supporting the education of 10 million children in underserved communities across Africa over the next 10 years

The campaign is calling on individuals and corporations to join the Tribe of Superheroes who will support the education of children in need.

Speaking during his opening remarks, Patrick McMichael, CEO of Eat’N’Go Africa, The parent company of Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt in Africa reiterated the Quick Service Restaurant giant’s unwavering commitment to the campaign’s success, highlighting its potential impact on the targeted communities.

He expressed his belief that education is the most powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering future generations.

We see ourselves as superheroes with a mission to transform the lives of these children. Through education, we can provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to build a brighter future, he said.

The event featured a cultural dance performance by the learners of Slum2School which was closely followed by a keynote address by Alero Otobo, CEO of Incubator Africa.

In her words

If Africa must take its rightful place globally, we must ensure every child gains a good education Erika Mitchell,



From Atlanta Board of Education, USA initiated a call to join the tribe of Superheroes to support the education of millions of children in Africa.

During an engaging fire-side chat between Stephanie Busari, Senior Editor, CNN Africa, and Orondaam Otto, the guests got to hear firsthand both the current and future plans that Slum2School Africa has for the Superhero Campaign.

The presence of current learners, such as Maryam, who delivered an inspiring Learners Keynote address, added a special touch to this event. The evening’s pinnacle was marked by a spectacular fireworks display, symbolizing the promising future envisioned for 10 million uneducated African youth.

Nollywood actress Idia Aisien and MC Oscar Oyinsan masterfully steered the event, infusing it with their expertise and charisma. In attendance were notable figures like Owen Omogiafo; President Transcorp Group, Nollywood actress Erica Nlewedim, Pastor Koye and many others.

The launch of Slum2School Africa’s Superhero Campaign represents a decade-long commitment to transforming underprivileged children’s lives through education.

The Superheroes Campaign is a call to action for everyone in society to do their part to help educate Africa’s youth. By working together, we can make a difference and give these children the hope and opportunity they deserve. As Otto Orondaam stated,

Guided by the unwavering support of our superheroes, we are steadfast in rewriting the destinies of countless children, granting them the invaluable gift of education and the opportunities they so richly deserve.

Slum2School is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education, healthcare support, and empowerment to children in underserved communities. Visit Slum2School’s website to learn more about their transformative journey.

To learn more about how to support Slum2School, Visit their Website and follow them on Instagram for more information.

