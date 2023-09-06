Connect with us

TOR’Q 2023 Unveils Pretty Mike as the Face and Fearless Energy Drinks as the Headline Sponsor

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a press conference at Polanco Exotic Cars in Lagos on August 31st, 2023, TOR’Q 2023, Nigeria’s auto sporting event, pulled off a reveal. Pretty Mike was unveiled as the new face of TOR’Q 2023, and Fearless Energy Drink took the spotlight as the headline sponsor.

The event, hosted by Simi Drey, featured the likes of Eloswag, Dotun (BBN), Progress (winner of Nigerian Idols S7), Victory Gbaraka (winner of Nigerian Idols S8), and a host of others.

TOR’Q 2023 will happen on November 26, 2023, at the Eko Hotels and Suites (car park B). It promises an adrenaline-packed extravaganza with vintage and supercars, thrilling drifting, a roaring bike parade, and the historic debut of supercars on the runway. Participants are encouraged to prepare for mind-blowing performances by A-list stars. The excitement doesn’t stop there; TOR’Q 2023 is going international with preliminaries in Ghana and Togo, building up to the main event. TOR’Q 2023 promises an auto adventure like never before!

TOR’Q 2023 was curated by XHIBT IDEAS, a media and strategy company in Nigeria.

 

 

Sponsored Content

