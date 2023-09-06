Connect with us

Mamador August Women Meeting 4.0: A Celebration of Women's Strength and Resilience

TOR'Q 2023 Unveils Pretty Mike as the Face and Fearless Energy Drinks as the Headline Sponsor

The 53rd ICAN Annual Accountants’ Conference is set for October | Get the Dates Here

Broaden your Knowledge on the suitable Fertility Treatments with the Bridge Clinic Virtual Welcome Forum

Infinix Redefines Vlog Storytelling with Spectacular ZERO 30 Series Launch at Venice Film Festival

Enchanteur Nigeria Wins People’s Choice of the Year at Nigeria Achievers Award 2023

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Breaking Inequalities Through Poetry: ProjectASHA Awards Female Poets via the Vweta Chadwick 2023 Poetry Prize

Her Summit 2023: Get Ready to Be Inspired by These Amazing Women

Mamador August Women Meeting 4.0: A Celebration of Women’s Strength and Resilience

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The 2023 Mamador August Women’s Meeting, held on August 31st, was a day to celebrate the strength, resilience, and diversity of women. It was also a day to learn, grow, and empower each other. The fourth edition of the annual event, themed “Wholesome You!”, was a reminder that women are more than just their roles as mothers, wives, and daughters. They are also individuals with unique talents and dreams.

The event was held at the Command Center of PZ Cussons in Ilupeju Lagos, with guest speakers Kemi Longe, Sola Adesakin, and Tewa Onasanya who inspired the attendees to embrace their unique journeys towards a more wholesome life. Chioma B Okplala did an amazing job as the host of the day.

A Tribute to Women’s All-Encompassing Wellness: Unpacking the “Wholesome You” Theme, which spotlighted the concept that authentic well-being extends beyond physical fitness to encompass mental, emotional, and social harmony. The accomplished female speakers, experts in their respective fields, covered an array of topics that deeply resonated with the audience.

Key Takeaways of the event.

Mindful Living and Self-Care: The event kicked off with a compelling talk on the importance of mindfulness and self-care. The speaker shared practical techniques for reducing stress, practising gratitude, and setting healthy boundaries. Attendees were left with valuable tools to incorporate mindfulness into their daily lives.

Body Positivity and Self-Love: Another session was dedicated to fostering body positivity and self-love. The speaker addressed the societal pressures on body image and provided insights on building a healthy relationship with one’s body. The message was clear: Every woman is beautiful just as she is.

Nutrition and Fitness: A dynamic discussion on nutrition and fitness followed. Experts in the field shared tips on mindful eating, exercise routines, and the importance of staying active. Attendees gained practical knowledge to fuel their bodies for vitality and long-term health.

Setting and Achieving Goals: The event also delved into the art of setting intentional goals. Attendees learned the significance of understanding their “why” and setting specific, measurable, and achievable goals. They left with a newfound sense of purpose and motivation to pursue their aspirations.

One of the remarkable aspects of the Mamador August Women Meeting 4.0 was the sense of community it fostered. Women had the opportunity to connect with like-minded women, share their experiences, and support one another in their wellness journeys. The event served as a reminder that women are stronger together.

Now in its fourth year, the Mamador August Women Meeting was designed to bring women from diverse areas and fields to empower and create educational awareness, networking and community building. and a reminder that embracing holistic well-being and supporting one another are essential steps on the path to a more empowered and fulfilled life.

Those who attended the event expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn more about the challenges and successes of women in the community.

