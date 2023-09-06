The 53rd ICAN Annual Accountants’ Conference is set for October | Get the Dates Here

Connect with us

The 53rd edition of the ICAN Annual Accountants’ Conference will be held from October 9th to 13th, 2023. In a press statement signed by Mukaila Lawal, FCA  acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the institute, the conference with the theme: ‘Nigeria; Imperatives for Inclusive Development’ will be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Different speakers are expected to talk at the plenary sessions, which will bring together thousands of accountants and other professionals from various industries, both from public and private sectors even as the President, Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, PhD, FCA looks forward to the epoch-making event.

Participants are to expect special attractions like Business Exhibitions, Sports: Golf, Chess, Table Tennis, Scrabble, Lawn Tennis competition and Novelty Football Match, Happy Hour Evening of Varieties, a Gala Nite/Dinner: (Live Performance by a reputable musician, and a Standby DJ), Raffle draw: At least one car as the star prize and many consolation prizes, free access to conference App to view Conference activities live and discounted airfare by Conference Official Airlines.

