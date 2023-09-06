Broaden your Knowledge on the suitable Fertility Treatments with the Bridge Clinic Virtual Welcome Forum

The Bridge Clinic here by invites you to their virtual couple’s forum on ‘Understanding the best fertility treatment option for you and your Partner’ this September.

At this virtual event, Fertility Experts will discuss the different fertility treatment options available for couples trying to achieve conception to make an informed decision before commencing their journey to parenthood.

This forum is a great opportunity to learn more about fertility treatment and what personalised treatment plan is available for you and your spouse. All your questions on the fertility treatment process available at Bridge Clinic will equally be answered.

Click here to register for this event and for more information, call or send a WhatsApp message to +234 810 460 7791.

Sponsored Content