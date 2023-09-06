Connect with us

Broaden your Knowledge on the suitable Fertility Treatments with the Bridge Clinic Virtual Welcome Forum

Infinix Redefines Vlog Storytelling with Spectacular ZERO 30 Series Launch at Venice Film Festival

Enchanteur Nigeria Wins People’s Choice of the Year at Nigeria Achievers Award 2023

See How 'Ololade mi, ASAKE' Stormed The 16th Annual Headies Awards In Eccentric Street Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

Breaking Inequalities Through Poetry: ProjectASHA Awards Female Poets via the Vweta Chadwick 2023 Poetry Prize

Her Summit 2023: Get Ready to Be Inspired by These Amazing Women

Get Ready for the Art of Technology Lagos 5.0: Navigating the Creative Economy and Digital Frontier | December 8th – 9th

Osas Ighodaro & Terrence J Confirmed to Host the 16th Headies

A Glamorous Night of Triumph as the United for Kids Foundation Celebrates Their 21st Anniversary

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Bridge Clinic here by invites you to their virtual couple’s forum on ‘Understanding the best fertility treatment option for you and your Partner’ this September.

At this virtual event, Fertility Experts will discuss the different fertility treatment options available for couples trying to achieve conception to make an informed decision before commencing their journey to parenthood.

This forum is a great opportunity to learn more about fertility treatment and what personalised treatment plan is available for you and your spouse. All your questions on the fertility treatment process available at Bridge Clinic will equally be answered.

Click here to register for this event and for more information, call or send a WhatsApp message to +234 810 460 7791.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

