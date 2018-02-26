BellaNaija

Lakeshore Cancer Centre hosts Health Fair to commemorate World Cancer Day | Saturday, March 3rd

To commemorate World Cancer Day which was on the 4th of February 2018, Lakeshore Cancer Center is organizing a health fair.

Date: Saturday, March 3rd, 2017.
Time: 9.00 am – 5.00 pm.
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Services would span dental, eye, mental health, sleep, preventive cancer screenings, biometrics, yoga and aerobic sessions all aimed at educating people on taking ownership and control of their own health.

ENTRY IS FREE.

Our partners and supporters include Classic FM, Healthzone, BellaNaija, Shoprite, Laspark, Dennis Ashley Wellness Center, Pathcare-Synlab, Eye Foundation, Aquagem Dental Clinic, Sleep Inc. Clinic, Tranquil and Quest Mental Health Clinic, Skipper Eye Clinic, Bridge Clinic, Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Novaroma, Sanofil Pharmaceuticals, Manola Pharmaceuticals, Healthline Pharmaceuticals, Bids and Fit Company, Kidney Solutions Ltd and Nestle.

