BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Castle Lite Unlocks reveals the Headliners! J.Cole, Davido & Wizkid to perform on Friday, April 27th

26.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Castle Lite Unlocks revealed its 3 headlining global superstars for the much-anticipated concert in Nigeria on the 27th of April 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites. American rapper J Cole, and Nigeria’s international superstars Davido and Wizkid.

The announcement event took place on the 22nd of February at Ember Creek, Landmark Towers, hosted by Do2un, with an exciting performance from MI and an amazing live spray paint reveal by talented artist Osa Seven.

Date: Friday, April 27th, 2018.
Venue: Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Unlocks Music Experience aims to push boundaries and deliver the unexpected, leaving fans exhilarated and in awe. Castle Lite Unlocks is more than a concert, it is a fully integrated and immersive music experience that has brought some of the biggest American hip-hop artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Travis Scott and many more to South Africa as well as Future in Tanzania and Mozambique. NOW – it’s Nigeria’s turn!

This extra cold experience will be an invite-only event, meaning the only way you can get on the Castle Lite Unlocks list is to grab a pack of Castle Lite for more details on how to enter. You and your friends could stand a chance to be a part of the first ever Castle Lite Unlocks Music Experience.!

All who attended the private reveal on Thursday, February 22nd were given instant VIP tickets to the concert!!!

Check out photos from the event below:

——————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Castle Lite Unlocks reveals the Headliners! J.Cole, Davido & Wizkid to perform on Friday, April 27th
  • Millicent February 26, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    OMG!!! J Cole, Wizkid and David O!!!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija