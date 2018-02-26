BellaNaija’s Adesola is moderating Movie Squad’s “Storytelling through Film; A Panacea” Panel at 2018 SMW Lagos | Friday, March 2nd

Social Media Week Lagos is starting today and there are so many sessions to look out for before the week of information is over on the 2nd of March.

This year the SMW Lagos 2018 theme is “Closer” to explore the intensifying conflict between community and individualism. The conversation will bring together a diversity of perspectives to discuss the most productive ways to harness these forces to drive innovation, improve consumer experiences and bring people together.

Movie Squad, a platform where movies, TV series, short films and documentaries are reviewed, is partnering with SMW Lagos to host a panel discussion on “Storytelling through Film; A Panacea“. The panel consists of filmmakers Jade Osiberu, Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, Tope Oshin and Imoh Umoren.

The panel will be moderated by BellaNaija’s very own Showbiz and Events editor, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe.

The session “Storytelling through Film; A Panacea” will discuss the the current state of our society, as seen through our local everyday experiences and international perception, viewed in the light of the ongoing crisis of fitting the identities of the individual (ethnicities) within the constructs of the community (nation), while highlighting the role and impact of movies and all forms of visual storytelling in social re-engineering.

According to the Head of content/Critic for Movie Squad, Hilary Udonne “Movie Squad will answer to a lot of burning questions as regards especially African Movies and hold the movie Industry accountable where stake holders and more movie enthusiasts can benefit from”.

Want to be a part of the session? Here are the details:

Date: Friday, March 2nd, 2018

Time: 2:30PM – 3:30PM

Venue: SMW Lagos Campus, Landmark Center, Oniru, Lagos

How to Register: http://sched.co/DGtY

See you there BellaNaijarians!