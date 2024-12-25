Connect with us

Jade Osiberu Reflects on Her Bold Leap Into Nollywood in An Open Letter to Herself

4 hours ago

“Every experience is molding you. The uncertainties will never really leave, in fact, the stakes will only get bigger, but you will be bigger too, bigger in skill, in spirit, in heart, and you’ll be able to weather many storms.” These are the words of Jade Osiberu, the Nollywood filmmaker behind “Gangs of Lagos,” “Christmas In Lagos,” and “Sugar Rush,” as she reflects on her journey in an open letter to herself.

Jade’s letter is addressed to her 29-year-old self, the lady who took a leap by leaving her job to start her own company, not knowing much about the film industry but driven by the dream of building something of her own. Despite the doubts from friends and the fear of failure, she decided to take that step anyway.

Looking back at 39, Jade now wishes she could tell her younger self:

Not be so scared, not be so hard on yourself, to learn to celebrate your wins and not bury your head in shame when you think you’ve failed because you actually never did fail. Every experience is molding you. The uncertainties will never really leave; in fact, the stakes will only get bigger, but you will be bigger too, bigger in skill, in spirit, in heart, and you’ll be able to weather many storms.

Read Jade’s full letter below to get a glimpse into the thoughts and reflections that have shaped her journey in Nollywood.

 

