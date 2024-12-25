We Asked BellaNaijarians What Christmas Means to Them, Read Their Replies

Merry Christmas, BNers! There’s something about today that just feels different, right? Maybe it’s the scent of jollof rice wafting through the house, or the sound of laughter and music in the air. Christmas isn’t just another day, it’s an experience. It’s the time when families come together to celebrate the most important gift of all: the gift of Christ, love, and togetherness.

We asked BellaNaijarians what Christmas really means to them, and the responses reflect the true spirit of this season—from celebrating the birth of Christ to reflecting on the blessings of survival, family reunions, and the magic of the season.

Read replies below

What does Christmas mean to you?

Merry Christmas! ❤️

Feature image by Any Lane from Pexels