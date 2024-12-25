Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

We Asked BellaNaijarians What Christmas Means to Them, Read Their Replies

Beauty Culture Living

Adanna Madueke is Inspiring a New Era of Natural Hair Confidence Through "Crown Revival"

Living

Merry Christmas, BellaNaijarians! Wishing You Love, Joy & Jollof

BN TV Inspired Living

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

Inspired Living Scoop

See Photos from Toke Makinwa's Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Living

Flying Solo This Christmas? Here’s How to Create Your Own Holiday Joy at Home

Inspired Living News Scoop

Tope Awotona, Adebayo Ogunlesi & Wemimo Abbey Recognised in ForbesBLK50 List of Most Influential Black Americans

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Powede Awujo's Christmas Tree is Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies—Here's How to Recreate it

BN TV Living Music

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

BN TV Living

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

Living

We Asked BellaNaijarians What Christmas Means to Them, Read Their Replies

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Merry Christmas, BNers! There’s something about today that just feels different, right? Maybe it’s the scent of jollof rice wafting through the house, or the sound of laughter and music in the air. Christmas isn’t just another day, it’s an experience. It’s the time when families come together to celebrate the most important gift of all: the gift of Christ, love, and togetherness.

We asked BellaNaijarians what Christmas really means to them, and the responses reflect the true spirit of this season—from celebrating the birth of Christ to reflecting on the blessings of survival, family reunions, and the magic of the season.

Read replies below

What does Christmas mean to you?

Merry Christmas! ❤️

 

_

Feature image by Any Lane from Pexels

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php