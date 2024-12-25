Connect with us

BN TV Culture Living Style

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

BN TV Culture Events Style

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

BN TV Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

BN TV Cuisine

Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods' Fresh Drink Recipes

BN TV Music Scoop

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

BN TV Cuisine

Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

BN TV Inspired Living

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

BN TV Cuisine

This Christmas, Skip the Jollof & Try These 5 Exciting Rice Dishes

BN TV Cuisine

Bake a Slice of Christmas with Sweet Adjeley’s Moist Banana Bread

BN TV

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier’s Touch [WATCH]

Avatar photo

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Forget your average tinsel and ornaments, Nigerian designer Victoria James Atere is serving serious festive fashion inspiration with her unconventional Christmas tree. This year, Victoria ditched the traditional baubles and embraced the luxurious world of couture.

Think cascading feathers in place of garland, dazzling crystals twinkling like fairy lights, and delicate ribbons adding a touch of whimsical charm. It’s a couturier’s take on Christmas tree decor and we’re impressed. Join Veekee James and her team, hit the ▶ button below to watch the process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Here’s what we love about Victoria’s unique approach:

  • A Celebration of Craft: This tree is a testament to Victoria’s design expertise, showcasing the beauty of embellishments in a surprising way.
  • Fashion Takes Center Stage: Who says Christmas decor can’t be glamorous? Victoria’s tree is a playful nod to her love for fashion.
  • A Conversation Starter: This unconventional tree is guaranteed to spark conversation and inspire others to think outside the box.

Feeling inspired by Victoria’s creativity? Share your own unique Christmas tree decorations with us using @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

Video Credit: @veekee_james

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php