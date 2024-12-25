Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier’s Touch [WATCH]

Forget your average tinsel and ornaments, Nigerian designer Victoria James Atere is serving serious festive fashion inspiration with her unconventional Christmas tree. This year, Victoria ditched the traditional baubles and embraced the luxurious world of couture.

Think cascading feathers in place of garland, dazzling crystals twinkling like fairy lights, and delicate ribbons adding a touch of whimsical charm. It’s a couturier’s take on Christmas tree decor and we’re impressed. Join Veekee James and her team, hit the ▶ button below to watch the process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Here’s what we love about Victoria’s unique approach:

A Celebration of Craft: This tree is a testament to Victoria’s design expertise, showcasing the beauty of embellishments in a surprising way.

Fashion Takes Center Stage: Who says Christmas decor can’t be glamorous? Victoria’s tree is a playful nod to her love for fashion.

A Conversation Starter: This unconventional tree is guaranteed to spark conversation and inspire others to think outside the box.

Feeling inspired by Victoria’s creativity? Share your own unique Christmas tree decorations with us using @BellaNaijaStyle.

Video Credit: @veekee_james

