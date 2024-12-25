Veekee James & Femi Atere Just Delivered the Most Stylish Christmas Yet | See the Stunning Photos

The Ateres are celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple, and trust this celebrity pair to go all out to make it a memorable one.

It all starts with their towering Christmas tree. Veekee James, ever the creative fashion designer, brought her unique flair to the tree’s decor. She adorned it with crystals in three dazzling shades of red, complemented by other chic embellishments like shimmering baubles.

But let’s talk about their outfits for their Christmas photoshoots — simply stunning! In the first set of photos, the couple are dressed in matching bright red ensembles. The backdrop is their opulently decorated Christmas tree, with beautifully wrapped gift boxes sitting elegantly at its base.

The second photoshoot takes the glamour up a notch. Veekee stuns in a striking green evening gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline at the front, while Femi looks every bit the dashing gentleman in a tailored dark green suit paired with a sleek black shirt.

Swipe through to see all style below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)