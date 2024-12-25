Connect with us

Scoop Style

Veekee James & Femi Atere Just Delivered the Most Stylish Christmas Yet | See the Stunning Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Christmas Came Early! Ocee Mbadiwe & Fiancée Welcome Their Baby Girl

Scoop Style

Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Christmas in Style with Their Picture-Perfect Family | See Photo

Beauty Scoop Style

Mo Abudu's Sparkly Glam is Serving Christmas Chic | See Photos

BN TV Music Scoop

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

Inspired Living Scoop

See Photos from Toke Makinwa's Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Scoop

Jada Pollock on Navigating a Successful Career and Motherhood in New Marie Claire Feature

Scoop Sweet Spot

“The Best Part of Me is That I’m You” – Nancy Isime's Letter to Herself is Giving Us All the Feels

Inspired Living News Scoop

Tope Awotona, Adebayo Ogunlesi & Wemimo Abbey Recognised in ForbesBLK50 List of Most Influential Black Americans

Scoop

Veekee James & Femi Atere Just Delivered the Most Stylish Christmas Yet | See the Stunning Photos

Avatar photo

Published

2 mins ago

 on

The Ateres are celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple, and trust this celebrity pair to go all out to make it a memorable one.

It all starts with their towering Christmas tree. Veekee James, ever the creative fashion designer, brought her unique flair to the tree’s decor. She adorned it with crystals in three dazzling shades of red, complemented by other chic embellishments like shimmering baubles.

But let’s talk about their outfits for their Christmas photoshoots — simply stunning! In the first set of photos, the couple are dressed in matching bright red ensembles. The backdrop is their opulently decorated Christmas tree, with beautifully wrapped gift boxes sitting elegantly at its base.

The second photoshoot takes the glamour up a notch. Veekee stuns in a striking green evening gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline at the front, while Femi looks every bit the dashing gentleman in a tailored dark green suit paired with a sleek black shirt.

Swipe through to see all style below

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php