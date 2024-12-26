Connect with us

Discover Malliá World: A One-Stop Destination for Hair and Beauty Services

Adanna Madueke is Inspiring a New Era of Natural Hair Confidence Through "Crown Revival"

Mo Abudu's Sparkly Glam is Serving Christmas Chic | See Photos

Hair Goals Alert! Here Are 12 Hairstyles to Steal from Diana Eneje's 2024 Archives

Doechii Channels British-Nigerian Designer, Tolu Coker for Her GRAMMY Museum Performance

All the Pink, Green & Glam! Jade Osiberu & "Christmas in Lagos" Cast Are Serving Looks

A New Queen! Doris Ogah is the 45th Miss Nigeria

M.A.C Cosmetics Supports The Nigerian Fashion Industry

Armani Mare Elevates the Lagos Beauty Scene with a First-of-Its-Kind Fragrance Experience

Couple Goals: Channel Chromatic Harmony with Your Boo Taking Inspo from Adaeze & Joseph Yobo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Prepare to elevate your self-care routine. Malliá World, a new premier destination for beauty and wellness, has officially opened its doors in Lagos, located at 5A Saheed Ola Adelekan Close, Lekki Phase 1. This luxurious haven offers a comprehensive range of services, from high-quality human hair products to a wide array of professional beauty treatments, promising an unparalleled experience for beauty enthusiasts.

Founded by two best friends Tomike Adeoye, and Adanna Uche Onome – with a shared passion for beauty and entrepreneurship, Malliá World is more than just a salon—it offers a destination where confidence is restored, style is celebrated, and clients can indulge in an all-inclusive pampering session. Whether you’re in need of exquisite human hair extensions, a sleek hair makeover, or top-notch beauty treatments, Malliá World has you covered.

Malliá World brings together a wide range of services and products tailored to meet the beauty needs of the modern woman.Tomike Adeoye and Adanna Uche, Malliá World’s co-founders have created a haven where women from diverse backgrounds can feel beautiful, empowered, and cared for.

Driven by a shared passion for providing elevated beauty experiences, the partners behind Malliá World are dedicated to ensuring that every client receives exceptional service. Clients can expect personalized service tailored to their individual style and beauty goals.

Discover Malliá World, the newest destination for beauty enthusiasts in Lagos. Explore a range of premium hair and beauty services designed to elevate your self-care routine.

Sponsored Content

