Discover Malliá World: A One-Stop Destination for Hair and Beauty Services

Prepare to elevate your self-care routine. Malliá World, a new premier destination for beauty and wellness, has officially opened its doors in Lagos, located at 5A Saheed Ola Adelekan Close, Lekki Phase 1. This luxurious haven offers a comprehensive range of services, from high-quality human hair products to a wide array of professional beauty treatments, promising an unparalleled experience for beauty enthusiasts.

Founded by two best friends Tomike Adeoye, and Adanna Uche Onome – with a shared passion for beauty and entrepreneurship, Malliá World is more than just a salon—it offers a destination where confidence is restored, style is celebrated, and clients can indulge in an all-inclusive pampering session. Whether you’re in need of exquisite human hair extensions, a sleek hair makeover, or top-notch beauty treatments, Malliá World has you covered.

Malliá World brings together a wide range of services and products tailored to meet the beauty needs of the modern woman.Tomike Adeoye and Adanna Uche, Malliá World’s co-founders have created a haven where women from diverse backgrounds can feel beautiful, empowered, and cared for.

Driven by a shared passion for providing elevated beauty experiences, the partners behind Malliá World are dedicated to ensuring that every client receives exceptional service. Clients can expect personalized service tailored to their individual style and beauty goals.

