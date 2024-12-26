Connect with us

The Jameson City Takeover Series is coming to Port Harcourt! A Special Grand Finale

Following a year of exciting city takeovers across Nigeria, Jameson will bring its renowned event series to the busy streets of Port Harcourt on Saturday, December 28, 2024. Known for curating experiences rich in creativity, connection, and bold flavours, Jameson promises a memorable evening in the Garden City.

The 2024 finale of the Jameson City Takeover series will transform the city’s Polo Club into a Jameson-inspired hub of entertainment. Guests can enjoy a range of interactive activities, all celebrating the brand’s passion for carefully curated cocktails, amazing music experiences, and expanded connections.

The event will feature Bonding and Games Zones with classic games like football and table tennis, Sip and Cut stations, gourmet junk food, smooth Jameson cocktails, live DJ sets, and hype men performances to keep the crowd going all night.

We’re excited to bring Jameson City Takeover to Port Harcourt, said Tara Gbadamosi, Jameson’s Brand Activation Manager. Port Harcourt is a city full of vibrant culture and energy, and this event is all about celebrating that spirit while giving our community an experience to remember.

The Port Harcourt activation follows a highly successful stop in Warri, where attendees praised Jameson’s ability to unite people. The Jameson City Takeover isn’t just an event—it’s a movement. It’s where friends meet, connections spark, and memories are made, all the Jameson way.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.
Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

