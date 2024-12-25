Connect with us

BN TV Culture Events Style

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

BN TV Culture Living Style

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

BN TV Movies & TV

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

BN TV Cuisine

Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods' Fresh Drink Recipes

BN TV Music Scoop

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

BN TV Cuisine

Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

BN TV Inspired Living

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

BN TV Cuisine

This Christmas, Skip the Jollof & Try These 5 Exciting Rice Dishes

BN TV Cuisine

Bake a Slice of Christmas with Sweet Adjeley’s Moist Banana Bread

BN TV

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don’t Want to Miss! 

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Forget the North Pole, Lagos is where it’s at this Christmas! The streets are ablaze with dazzling decorations that would make even Santa do a double take. Think twinkling fairy lights, majestic Christmas trees, and enough festive cheer to fill your heart with joy.

From iconic landmarks adorned with twinkling lights to neighbourhoods bursting with creative displays, Lagos is a wonderland waiting to be explored. So grab your camera, your favourite holiday outfit (FYI, it is slightly cooler in Lagos), and get ready to be mesmerized by the festive magic. But first, take a look at the city:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seee Lagos Nigeria (@seeelagos)

Here are some ideas to make your Lagos Christmas decor adventure unforgettable:

  • Plan a festive stroll with friends: Wander through the most beautifully decorated neighbourhoods and create some Insta-worthy content like Nonye Udeogu:

  • Take a festive car ride to Ajose Adeogun Street in Victoria Island where Zenith Bank has set up a spectacle of Christmas lights. Cruise through the city at night and experience the dazzling lights.
  • Share the holiday spirit: Post your favourite Christmas lights pics using #ChristmasInLagos and spread the festive cheer!

 

Video Credits:

@theniyifagbemi

@seeelagos

@thisthingcalledfashionn

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php