Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don’t Want to Miss! 

Forget the North Pole, Lagos is where it’s at this Christmas! The streets are ablaze with dazzling decorations that would make even Santa do a double take. Think twinkling fairy lights, majestic Christmas trees, and enough festive cheer to fill your heart with joy.

From iconic landmarks adorned with twinkling lights to neighbourhoods bursting with creative displays, Lagos is a wonderland waiting to be explored. So grab your camera, your favourite holiday outfit (FYI, it is slightly cooler in Lagos), and get ready to be mesmerized by the festive magic. But first, take a look at the city:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seee Lagos Nigeria (@seeelagos)

Here are some ideas to make your Lagos Christmas decor adventure unforgettable:

Plan a festive stroll with friends: Wander through the most beautifully decorated neighbourhoods and create some Insta-worthy content like Nonye Udeogu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonye Udeogu | CONTENT CREATOR (@thisthingcalledfashionn)

Take a festive car ride to Ajose Adeogun Street in Victoria Island where Zenith Bank has set up a spectacle of Christmas lights. Cruise through the city at night and experience the dazzling lights.

in Victoria Island where has set up a spectacle of Christmas lights. Cruise through the city at night and experience the dazzling lights. Share the holiday spirit: Post your favourite Christmas lights pics using #ChristmasInLagos and spread the festive cheer!

Video Credits:

@theniyifagbemi

@seeelagos

@thisthingcalledfashionn

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!