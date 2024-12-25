Cynthia Erivo Talks ‘My Film Firsts’ on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

In BAFTA’s “My Film Firsts,” Cynthia Erivo takes us on a lively trip down memory lane, sharing the moments that shaped her remarkable career. It all began with a simple school nativity play—who knew that playing Mary could spark a love for acting that would one day lead her to Hollywood?

Cynthia talks about her first cinematic obsessions, the musicals that stole her heart, and the tearjerker films that left her sobbing. She also gives us a behind-the-scenes peek at her biggest career highlights—from stepping into Celie’s shoes in “The Colour Purple” to bringing Harriet Tubman’s legacy to life in “Harriet,” and the pure magic of her first day on the set of “Wicked.”

It’s an inspiring and joy-filled reflection on her journey to stardom, showing us how those early “firsts” led to her becoming the powerhouse performer we know today.

Watch below