Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods' Fresh Drink Recipes

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

This Christmas, Skip the Jollof & Try These 5 Exciting Rice Dishes

Bake a Slice of Christmas with Sweet Adjeley’s Moist Banana Bread

"Your Eyes Are Unfair!" Kelly Clarkson's Hilarious Reaction to Aaron Pierre in "Mufasa: The Lion King" Interview

Hair Goals Alert! Here Are 12 Hairstyles to Steal from Diana Eneje's 2024 Archives

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

In BAFTA’s “My Film Firsts,” Cynthia Erivo takes us on a lively trip down memory lane, sharing the moments that shaped her remarkable career. It all began with a simple school nativity play—who knew that playing Mary could spark a love for acting that would one day lead her to Hollywood?

Cynthia talks about her first cinematic obsessions, the musicals that stole her heart, and the tearjerker films that left her sobbing. She also gives us a behind-the-scenes peek at her biggest career highlights—from stepping into Celie’s shoes in “The Colour Purple” to bringing Harriet Tubman’s legacy to life in “Harriet,” and the pure magic of her first day on the set of  “Wicked.”

It’s an inspiring and joy-filled reflection on her journey to stardom, showing us how those early “firsts” led to her becoming the powerhouse performer we know today.

Watch below

