DapchiGirls: “If the president needs to visit, he will visit” – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, special adviser (media and publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the president will visit Yobe State if he needs to visit.

Adesina said this during an interview with Channels Television, discussing the missing Dapchi girls.

110 girls have been declared missing after Boko Haram insurgents raided the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

Adesina said 2 delegations have been sent to the state, and will be reporting to the president.

The president is the father of the nation, he said, and will visit anywhere when there is the need to do so.

Adesine also discussed the insurgent group Boko Haram, saying that while they haven’t been totally defeated as earlier claimed, they have been “terribly degraded.”

He added that he is sure the military is responding adequately to the disaster that is the missing girls.

Watch the interview below: