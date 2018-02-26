DapchiGirls: “If the president needs to visit, he will visit” – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, special adviser (media and publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the president will visit Yobe State if he needs to visit.
Adesina said this during an interview with Channels Television, discussing the missing Dapchi girls.
110 girls have been declared missing after Boko Haram insurgents raided the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.
Adesina said 2 delegations have been sent to the state, and will be reporting to the president.
The president is the father of the nation, he said, and will visit anywhere when there is the need to do so.
Adesine also discussed the insurgent group Boko Haram, saying that while they haven’t been totally defeated as earlier claimed, they have been “terribly degraded.”
He added that he is sure the military is responding adequately to the disaster that is the missing girls.
Watch the interview below:
oh im sorry…apparently the president has better things to do than visit people/citizens who have children that are now missing under his watch/reign. CAN WE IMPEACH THIS PEOPLE ALREADY! its better to have no leader than to have a committee of retards without affection in power
He looks stressed; hope he is fine ooh. femi ,go and check yourself .
Why wouldn’t he be stressed, when he has to keep up with numerous APC lies and think of more to say to cover up for the last one. It’s not a priority for Buhari because missing girls is all propaganda. I believe it’s another dirty political strategy from APC.
Buhari is an insensitive evil old man with his friend El rufai
HOnesty, is always the best way to good life. You will live in peace.
APC LIES can put someone under serious duress. Chai FEMI
When will Nigerians learn how to speak appropriately? Isn’t this statement so insensitive? Don’t people – especially PUBLIC OFFICIALS think before they speak?? ah! o ga fun yi o!
He NEEDS to visit.
Also, he is not the father of the nation, he is the President of the nation. Calling him father is switching the relationship between him and the citizenry in a way that makes it harder or seemingly disrespectful to critique him.
I can’t watch the video but I really do hope what BN has at the title if this post is exactly what he said and in that order..
“if the president needs to visit, he will visit” is slightly different from “he will visit anywhere when there is the need to do so.”