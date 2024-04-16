10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

In 2016, two years after the Boko Haram militants stormed into the government school in Chibok, Borno and kidnapped over 240 schoolgirls, CNN released a ‘proof of life’ video, where some of the girls were filmed and made to answer some questions. Before this, no one knew anything about the welfare of the girls, the state they were or what was happening to them. The video eventually hoisted the Nigerian government‘s negotiation talks with the terrorists, which led to the release of 21 girls.

Stephanie Busari obtained that video.

10 years after the abductions of the schoolgirls, Stephanie Busari, as part of As Equals, CNN’s series on gender inequality, has again returned to Chibok to speak to some of the released girls and those who managed to escape, on life after this horrific event. She also spoke to some parents who haven’t seen their daughters but still hold onto the hope that they’ll return home, someday.

People do not often move on from tragedy, they simply modify their lives around it. The girls still remember how Boko Haram militants came, what they were doing when they arrived and how their parents tried to run after them. Stephanie’s reporting brings back the trauma and resilience of the survivors and their families. By revisiting Chibok and amplifying their voices, Stephanie not only calls the world’s attention to the unresolved tragic event but also highlights the need for continued support for those affected.

It’s 10 years now and 82 Chibok girls are still missing, but Stephanie Busari is not resting on her oars in advocating for the abducted Chibok girls and telling their stories, raising awareness globally about the present situation of these girls and the ongoing challenges faced by their families and communities. From obtaining the ‘proof of life’ video, to giving TED talks, and extensive reportage, she has raised awareness globally about the present situation of these girls and the ongoing challenges faced by their families and communities, humanising the victims and inspiring action towards their rescue and the prevention of similar tragedies. Stephanie’s dedication to this serves as a reminder of the power of journalism in bringing the world’s attention to social injustices and the urgent need for continued support for marginalised communities like Chibok.

