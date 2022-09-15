President Buhari awards Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume & Folashade Oluwafemiayo with National Honours

Track queen and record breaker, Tobi Amusan, has been conferred the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Muhammadu Buhari. She received this award for setting numerous world records in the World Athletics Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Tobi received the accolade on Thursday at a reception for the Team Nigeria athletes who were at the Commonwealth Games and the World Athletics Games. According to Premium Times, Team Nigeria got a total monetary prize of N200 million for their performance in the two championships.

Her accomplishments over the past couple of months have been nothing short of spectacular.

She became the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship when she set a new mark in the 100-meter hurdles in the 2022 competition in Oregon, USA. At the Commonwealth Games, she won gold in the 100-meter hurdles by setting a new game record, and at the Diamond League Finals, she defended her title by setting a new record.

Our Amazon, Tobi Amosun, Adijat Olarinoye and other Nigerian medalists at the 2022 Commonwealth and World Athletics, have just been conferred with various National Honors. The attached video is Amosun receiving the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) from President @MBuhari. pic.twitter.com/KUgeKw57cz — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 15, 2022

National honour was also bestowed to Nigeria’s long jumper, Ese Brume, who won silver at the World Athletics Championships and gold in the Commonwealth Games by breaking a Game Record.

Also receiving a national honour is para powerlifter Folashade Oluwafemiayo. At both the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she won gold in the Women’s 68 kg category by setting new world records.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President stated that;

I watched with millions of Nigerians those exciting moments when you all brought smiles to us and our homes by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal best in your careers. Your outstanding performances in recent times are consistent with the determination of a nation always yearning for excellent performance. You all, members of Team Nigeria have ignited the spirit for victory in our nation but even more you have been victorious in major sporting championships and games. I have followed keenly your achievements at the World Championships in Oregon USA and indeed your remarkable performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. And I am very pleased that you displayed at both the personal and group levels great sporting talents and delivered for your country great podium performances. Twelve times the world stood still as our green, the white-green national flag was hoisted and the National Anthem recited. Thirty-five times we made it to the podium. You all Team Nigeria made that possible. You brought glory and honour to our country. And today, on behalf of the nation- I say, Thank You!