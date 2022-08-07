Tobi Amusan Did it Again! She Won a Gold Medal & Set a Commonwealth Games Record

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Tobi Amusan did it again!

The athlete won another gold medal for Team Nigeria that broke a record. This time, it was for the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

She went into the final and set a new game record with a time of 12.30 seconds.

Following her was the Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton (12.58 seconds), who got silver, and England’s Cindy Sember (12.59 secs), who took bronze.

This major win follows her amazing performance at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the United States, where she broke many records to earn Nigeria’s first gold medal in the tournament.

Nigeria has now won over 30 medals, including more than 10 gold medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

