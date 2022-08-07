See the Moment Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili & Grace Nwokocha Clinched Gold in the 4x100m Relay | #CommonwealthGames2022

Connect with us

Published

19 mins ago

 on

They didn’t simply win gold; these ladies also set a new record! That’s right!

Tobi Amusan led the Nigerian women’s 4x100m team, with Favour Ofili in the back straight, Rosemary Chukwuma on the third leg, and Grace Nwokocha anchoring the team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

They began well and ended brilliantly, winning them GOLD at the finish line.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Both England and Jamaica finished in second place and third. Still, Nigeria’s women’s team produced an African record time of 42.10 seconds, the fastest time ever raced by a Nigerian female team.

Udodi Onwuzurike, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, and Raymond Ekevwo, all representing Nigeria, ran the men’s 4×100-meter relay in a time of 38.81 seconds, which earned them the bronze medal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

