1 Year Down, Forever to Go! Kehinde & Adebola Williams Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

1 year down, forever to go!

On this day last year, Lagos was alive with Kehinde and Adebola Williams‘ #KDLagos2021 wedding.

One year later, the couple is celebrating 1 year of love and bliss and they had the sweetest words to say to each other. Posting their lovely wedding photos on Instagram, they exchanged sweet words that has us blushing and smiling from ear to ear.

Keep scrolling to see their love notes. Happy anniversary to the love birds!

Adebola wrote,

It’s been 1 year; 5 months of a most beautiful journey with my friend @kdlagos #KDLagos2021 I am deeply grateful to God and for everyone who was a part of making our Union a reality from that chance meeting in Abeokuta in a pandemic. I never really shared with you all the images of our wedding. As we celebrate our #WeddingPartyAnniversary today, I’ll share some of those moments I truly enjoyed. Thank you Sir #PastorTundeBakare for the blessing

See more of his beautiful notes below:

Kehinde also had this to say;

With you, I’ve found the perfect partner, the best friend, and the sweetest love anyone has ever known. I am so grateful life led me to you 💖💖 Happy wedding party anniversary my love! 1 year 5 months down, forever to go 🥰