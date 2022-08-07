Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Beauty Has Been Disqualified from the #BBNaijaLevelUp Show

Beauty has been disqualified from the BBNaija Level Up show after getting a double strike this evening making it 3 strikes in total.

While other Level Up housemates were having fun at the Saturday night party, Beauty and Groovy got into a heated argument in the garden. She threw her wig and glasses at Groovy during the argument, thus breaking Biggie’s rule of physical violence.

Watch the moment of the alteration below:

