Scoop
#BNxBBNaija7: Beauty Has Been Disqualified from the #BBNaijaLevelUp Show
Beauty has been disqualified from the BBNaija Level Up show after getting a double strike this evening making it 3 strikes in total.
While other Level Up housemates were having fun at the Saturday night party, Beauty and Groovy got into a heated argument in the garden. She threw her wig and glasses at Groovy during the argument, thus breaking Biggie’s rule of physical violence.
The moment Beauty was disqualified from the house😔 #BBNaijaS7 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/IImsmCMNYN
— CableLifestyle (@CableLifestyle) August 7, 2022
Watch the moment of the alteration below: