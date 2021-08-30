2 Extra Gold, 1 Silver & 2 Bronze! Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Bose Omolayo & Ejike Lucy Add to Nigeria’s Medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Connect with us
Published

42 mins ago

 on

Folashade Oluwafemiayo

Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Bose Omolayo have won the country’s second and third gold medals in the women’s 86kg and 79kg powerlifting competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Oluwafemiayo established a new Paralympics record by lifting 152kg, while Bose set a Paralympics record by lifting 141kg.

Tijani Latifat won the gold medal in the women’s -45kg para-powerlifting on Thursday, giving Nigeria its first medal at the Paralympics.

Loveline Obiji lifted 147kg to win silver in the women’s +86kg powerlifting event.

On Saturday, Lucy Ejike and Ibrahim Olaitan both took bronze in para-powerlifting. Lucy earned bronze in the women’s 61kg division with a lift of 130kg, while Olaitan won bronze in the women’s 67kg category with a lift of 119kg.

Nigeria is now ranked 29th overall, with three gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Congratulations Team Nigeria!

