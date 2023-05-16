Wizkid, Rema, Tobi Amusan, Eche Chinonso, Sandra Ikeji ... Meet the Nigerians Who Have Set Guinness World Records

Yesterday, Hilda Baci achieved an incredible feat by breaking the record for the Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual, surpassing her initial target of 97 hours and reaching an impressive 100 hours. Today, we spotlight the exceptional Nigerians who have made an indelible mark on the global stage. These remarkable individuals have shattered barriers and set new Guinness World Records, serving as an inspiration for countless others to aspire for greatness and dare to dream.

Among them are those who attempted to surpass existing records, some who exceeded their previous achievements, and others who remain undefeated in their respective records. Each one of them has made an extraordinary impact.

From iconic music legends like Fela Kuti and Wizkid to phenomenal dancers such as Kaffy and Pink Debbie to the record-breaking DJs like DJ Obi and DJ Venum, the following list showcases the incredible accomplishments of these Nigerians who have engraved their names into the Guinness World Records.

***

Rema’s hit song, ‘Calm Down,’ earned him the distinction of achieving the first-ever No.1 position on the Official MENA Chart, the world’s inaugural regional streaming chart, introduced by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry on November 29, 2022, in the Middle East and North Africa.

By 2021, Wizkid had accumulated a total of eight All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) accolades, including three Artist of the Year titles (2016-2017 and 2021) and three Song of the Year honours for “Come Closer” featuring Drake (2017), “Fever” (2019), and “Essence” featuring Tems (2021).

Tuedon “Tee” Omatsola Morgan’s record-breaking journey began as a quest to get her health back on track, and it lead to her achieving the Fastest time to run a half marathon on each continent and the North Pole Marathon (female) in an incredible 62 days 12 hr 58 min 49 sec, from 8 February 2015 to 12 April 2015. She holds the record for the Fastest time to run a half marathon on each continent (female), having completed the seven races in 10 days, 23 hr, 37 min and 8 sec.

Chinonso Eche set a new Guinness World Record for the most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head. His remarkable achievement of 133 touches took place on the set of “Lo Show Dei Record” in Milan, Italy, on February 1, 2023, surpassing his previous record by 22 touches. With his exceptional skills, Chinonso aspires to become a professional footballer in the future.

Sandra Ikeji wanted a record-breaking wedding and she got just that when she tied the knot with her beau, Arinze, with 200 bridesmaids on her bridal train. The couple were surrounded by 200 bridesmaids who comprised of friends, family members and models signed to her agency.

In 2006, Kaffy, along with her team Imagneto, made their mark in the Guinness World Record by participating in the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon and setting a new record for the Longest Dance Party. They impressively danced for an astounding duration of 55 hours and 40 minutes, solidifying their place in the record books.

DJ Obi – Longest DJ Set

In 2016, DJ Obi achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Longest DJ Set. His monumental performance lasted for a staggering 10 days, starting on June 22nd and concluding on July 1st, accumulating an astonishing 240 hours of continuous DJing.

In 2021, Oyinmiebi Asu, professionally known as Yin, made her mark in the Guinness World Records as the holder of the Longest DJ Set. With an incredible display of talent and endurance, Yin DJ’d continuously for an astounding 243 hours and 30 minutes, solidifying her place in the record books.

Pinki Debbie – Longest Dance by an Individual

In 2018, Pinki Debbie made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Longest Dance by an Individual. At the age of 24, this talented dancer showcased her incredible stamina and dedication by dancing continuously for an astounding 137 hours, securing her name in the world record.

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi holds the esteemed Guinness World Record for the Longest Reading Marathon. He achieved this remarkable feat by reading aloud continuously for an astounding duration of 120 hours, which equates to an impressive non-stop reading session spanning five days.

Tolu Odukoya, a Nigerian-American athlete, accomplished an impressive feat by achieving 44 sumo deadlifts using a 70-kilogram bar, resulting in a total weight of 3,080 kilograms. Her remarkable performance led her to break the record for the Heaviest Sumo Deadlift in One Minute among females.

Adetunwase Adenle, a teacher, artist, and marketing consultant, has achieved an impressive four Guinness World Records, all related to his work with children. His first record was achieved during the “Nigeria at 50” celebrations in 2010, where he gathered 350 Nigerian children who volunteered to create the largest painting ever made by the largest number of people. This enormous artwork measures approximately 63.5 meters (208 feet 3.99 inches) in length and 49.3 meters (161 feet 8.94 inches) in height.

For his second world record, Adenle organized the highest number of children reading together in one place simultaneously to promote reading habits among Nigerian students. In 2011, he successfully gathered a record-breaking 4,222 children for this endeavour.

Adenle’s third record was accomplished by bringing together the highest number of children simultaneously washing their hands. This event aimed to highlight the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

Lastly, as part of the celebrations for “Lagos at 50,” Adenle set a new Guinness World Record by creating the largest post office stamp in the world.

In October 2022, 16-year-old Gbenga Ezekiel broke the Guinness record for the Most Skips on One Leg. With 265 skips, Ezekiel successfully broke Rasel Islam of Bangladesh’s previous Guinness World Record of 262 skips in a minute.

The Godswill Akpabio Unity Choir from Nigeria achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest group of carol singers. On December 13, 2014, a staggering 25,272 members of the choir gathered at the Uyo Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. They united their voices to sing a medley of beloved Christmas carols, including “The First Noel,” “Joy To The World,” “O Christmas Tree,” “Hark The Herald Sing,” “Once In Royal Davids City,” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Harrison Chinedu – Farthest Distance Walked with a Football on the Head

Chinedu Harrison, a Nigerian footballer, broke the Guinness World Record for the Farthest Distance Walked with a Football on the Head, covering an incredible distance of 48.040 kilometres without the ball ever leaving his head or touching the ground, completing his remarkable feat in almost ten hours.

DJ Venum

In 2018, DJ Venum made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Longest DJ Set.

Fela Kuti, the renowned musician and activist, holds the record for the Most Studio Album Recordings Released as a solo artist. Throughout his impressive 23-year solo career, Fela Kuti recorded a total of 46 albums. His first solo album was recorded in 1969, while his final album was released in 1992.

Nigerian photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo contributed to the creation of the largest photo book ever made, measuring an impressive 60.84 square meters (654 square feet 87 square inches). The achievement was accomplished by TheJTAgency, Bayo Omoboriowo, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria, and was officially verified on September 30, 2021. The photo book is a recreation of the original titled “Discover Nigeria.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayo Omoboriowo (@bayoomoboriowo)

Lucy Ejike holds a record for the heaviest lift in the women’s -44 kg category. Her remarkable lift of 127.5 kg was achieved on September 20, 2004, during the Paralympic Games held in Athens, Greece, where she earned a well-deserved gold medal. In 2016, Lucy Ejike once again demonstrated her strength and prowess by achieving a new record of 142 kg in the -61 kg category at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, securing another gold medal for Nigeria.

Joy Onaolapo, another Nigerian Paralympic powerlifter, set a record in the women’s -52 kg category. She won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games held in London, UK, on September 1, 2012, with a lift of 131 kg.

Bose Omolayo, a female Paralympic powerlifter, achieved the heaviest lift in the -79 kg category. At the World Para Powerlifting Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on December 2, 2021, she lifted an impressive 144 kg (317 lb 7 oz), setting a new world record.

Paul Kehinde, a male Paralympic powerlifter, established the record for the heaviest lift in the -65 kg category. On February 19, 2018, during the 9th Fazza 2018 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, he lifted a remarkable 221 kg (487 lb 3.5 oz), surpassing his previous world record of 220.5 kg set at the World Championship in December 2017.

Adeoye Ajibola holds the record for the fastest run in the men’s 100 meters in the T46 classification. He accomplished this feat by completing the race in an impressive time of 10.72 seconds during the Paralympic Games held in Barcelona, Spain, on September 6, 1992. Folashade Oluwafemiayo – Heaviest Paralympic powerlift (-75 kg, female)



Folashade Oluwafemiayo, a Paralympic powerlifter, secured a silver medal in the women’s -75 kg category at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, UK, but on the same day, she also achieved a record-breaking lift of 148 kg, and in 2021 , she further surpassed this feat by setting a new record of 152.5 kg in the women’s -86 kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.