Hilda Baci Sets a 100-Hour World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon!



She’s done it!

Hilda Baci has set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon with over 100 hours of cooking.

The cook-a-thon, which began on May 11, has culminated in Hilda smashing the previous world’s longest cooking record held by Lata Tondon, who spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Her cook-a-thon took place at Amore Garden, Lekki, Lagos, and guests ranging from celebrities, entrepreneurs, politicians, and members of the Nigerian public in Lagos participated, while some supported her via social media.

Hilda’s attempt will now be subject to a review of evidence by the Guinness World Records before the record is officially confirmed.