Connect with us

Events Inspired

The Love & Support for Hilda Baci Have Been So Heartwarming | The Cook-a-Thon in Photos

Events Inspired

Hilda Baci Sets a 100-Hour World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon!

Events News Promotions

From Fire Breathers to Top DJs, A Bar Called Paper & Monkey Shoulder Pull Off an Epic Heroes Day Party

Events News Promotions

The Foundation for Cancer Care is Set to Host a “Swing Against Cancer” Golf Tournament

Events Promotions

Africa Magic Emphasizes Commitment to Nigerian Film Industry Growth in Stakeholder Session

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

Citadel Views Estate & Victoria Crest Homes host 'Unleashed 4 Takeover' Real Estate Conference

Events Promotions

From Toyin Lawani to Lateef Adedimeji: See Who Graced the Camon 20 Launch

Events Inspired Promotions

Connecting Minds, Building Bridges: #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival to empower Women Entrepreneurs | June 8th - 10th

Events News Promotions

Get a Glimpse of What Went Down as Lush Hair Celebrates Lagos Hairstylists

Events

The Love & Support for Hilda Baci Have Been So Heartwarming | The Cook-a-Thon in Photos

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hilda Baci is on her way to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon. The journey started on May 11, and she’s a few hours away from her final stop of 97 hours.

Everyone, from culinary experts to entertainment stars to government officials, showed their support for the chef at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, where the event took place. Celebrities spotted include Tiwa Savage, Nancy Isime, Elozonam, Broda Shaggy, Iyabo Ojo, Dremo, Sydney Talker, and Tobi Bakre, to mention a few.

She prepared various recipes, including Jollof Rice, Coconut Rice, Native Rice, Peppered Fish, Turkey Stew, and more.

See photos from the Cook-a-Thon below:

The Star of the Show – Hilda Baci

 

Her Supporters & Cheerleaders

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: The World Belongs to Dreamers

It is Okay if You Don’t Have a Grass-to-Grace Story

Encountering Ọpọlọ Innovation Hub in Osogbo

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: Moses & Joshua – Leadership Archetypes For Different Generations
css.php