The Love & Support for Hilda Baci Have Been So Heartwarming | The Cook-a-Thon in Photos

Hilda Baci is on her way to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon. The journey started on May 11, and she’s a few hours away from her final stop of 97 hours.

Everyone, from culinary experts to entertainment stars to government officials, showed their support for the chef at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, where the event took place. Celebrities spotted include Tiwa Savage, Nancy Isime, Elozonam, Broda Shaggy, Iyabo Ojo, Dremo, Sydney Talker, and Tobi Bakre, to mention a few.

She prepared various recipes, including Jollof Rice, Coconut Rice, Native Rice, Peppered Fish, Turkey Stew, and more.

See photos from the Cook-a-Thon below:

The Star of the Show – Hilda Baci

Her Supporters & Cheerleaders