Watch the Emotional Moment Hilda Baci Crossed the Previous Record of 87:45:00 for Longest Cooking Marathon

Connecting Minds, Building Bridges: #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival to empower Women Entrepreneurs | June 8th - 10th

Mfonobong Inyang: Moses & Joshua – Leadership Archetypes For Different Generations

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 429

Salem King Shares His Journey to Becoming a Full-Time Content Creator on Peace Itimi's "How I" Series

Watch the New Episode of "Healing With Maria"

Ezinne Okonkwo of Dewdrops Cake shares Her Inspiring Journey to Success on Omon's Couch

Smart Emmanuel: In Pursuit of Meaningful Work 

Oluseye Ogunlesi's Work Exploring "Black Being Across Themes" Earned him the Breakthrough Artist Award by the Toronto Arts Foundation

Miss New Jersey USA 2023 Derby Chukwudi Is Spreading Her Family Name Across the Globe

3 hours ago

Congratulations to Hilda Baci, the head cook at FoodbyHilda, who has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

FoodbyHilda embarked on this incredible journey on May 11 and concluded it on May 14, 2023, after 88+ hours of non-stop cooking. The feat was broadcast live on multiple social media channels, allowing audiences around the world to witness Hilda’s impressive feat firsthand. Over the course of the marathon, Hilda prepared more than 100 recipes, showcasing her exceptional culinary skills and determination to break the previous record.

The previous record for the longest cooking marathon was set by Lata Tondon, who spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Watch the moment she crossed the previous record

 

