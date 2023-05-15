Watch the Emotional Moment Hilda Baci Crossed the Previous Record of 87:45:00 for Longest Cooking Marathon

Congratulations to Hilda Baci, the head cook at FoodbyHilda, who has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

FoodbyHilda embarked on this incredible journey on May 11 and concluded it on May 14, 2023, after 88+ hours of non-stop cooking. The feat was broadcast live on multiple social media channels, allowing audiences around the world to witness Hilda’s impressive feat firsthand. Over the course of the marathon, Hilda prepared more than 100 recipes, showcasing her exceptional culinary skills and determination to break the previous record.

The previous record for the longest cooking marathon was set by Lata Tondon, who spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Watch the moment she crossed the previous record