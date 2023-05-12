Relationships
Tara & Fela Durotoye Celebrate 22 Years of Being Married and In Love
Tara and Fela Durotoye are beautifully celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.
Commemorating the occasion, the couple shared adorable photos from a photoshoot on their official Instagram pages with beautiful notes of their love for each other.
Besides their wedding anniversary, Tara is also celebrating her husband’s 52nd birthday, and she posted a sweet tribute to him on her page. She said, “Can I be honest ???? This man here has been gooooood to me. Please help to send him love today. Happy 52nd to Mr Edible, Mr Fantastic, Broda, Daddy-wa, Coach, Sugar, Sweet, My tourist Attraction, TheWise man, My Hero, My Caretaker, & MrG for Generous. You have given me a beautiful life, and I thank you for it. My GOD bless you for me from the bottom of my heart.”
See their adorable photographs below:
The couple also shared a YouTube video in honour of the event, where they shared lessons they’ve learned after 22 years of marriage. Watch the video below:
