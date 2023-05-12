Connect with us

Tara & Fela Durotoye Celebrate 22 Years of Being Married and In Love

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tara and Fela Durotoye are beautifully celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Commemorating the occasion, the couple shared adorable photos from a photoshoot on their official Instagram pages with beautiful notes of their love for each other.

Besides their wedding anniversary, Tara is also celebrating her husband’s 52nd birthday, and she posted a sweet tribute to him on her page. She said, “Can I be honest ???? This man here has been gooooood to me. Please help to send him love today. Happy 52nd to Mr Edible, Mr Fantastic, Broda, Daddy-wa, Coach, Sugar, Sweet, My tourist Attraction, TheWise man, My Hero, My Caretaker, & MrG for Generous. You have given me a beautiful life, and I thank you for it. My GOD bless you for me from the bottom of my heart.”

See their adorable photographs below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fela DUROTOYE (@feladurotoye)

The couple also shared a YouTube video in honour of the event, where they shared lessons they’ve learned after 22 years of marriage. Watch the video below:

Credits.

Dress @abiolaolusolaofficial
Stylist @sisihannah_
Hair @chinyeremmaolive
Makeup @bizlee_tara
Accessories @thebutterflymarche
Photo @poshclick

