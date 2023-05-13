Spice Up Your Weekend With All The Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

We bet you can relate when we say you can never get enough love’s sweetness because there will always be room for more! Well today, we will be filling your store with all the special doses of love we had going on in the BellaNaija Weddings zone all week. We are talking about sweet love stories that will have you blushing hard, inspos to get you ready for the aisle and exciting trending videos to make your day! Trust us, you are about to get on a fun ride. Don’t miss a thing – click the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Adetoun & Segun Met at a Wedding 6 Years Ago! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Revel in The Beauty of Love and Culture in Adetoun & Segun’s Trad

An Office Crush and a DM – Here’s How Marian & Tobi’s Fairytale Began!

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Simi & Julian’s White Wedding Highlights

Rachael and Vincent’s White Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Happiness

Uju and CJ’s Love Journey Began with a Kind Gesture During The Pandemic!

Tosin and Segun are Serving Pure Chemistry With Their Pre-wedding Shoot!

From the Office to The Aisle! Mariama & Onis’ Pre-wedding Photos Will Make Your Day

Chidinma & Chigozie Went From Being Course-mates to Being Soulmates!

When The Vendor & Customer Fall In Love! It’s #JMBond23

Bring That Pristine Glow To Your Big Day With This Charming Beauty Look!

Own The Show in Yellow With This Gorgeous Igbo Bridal Inspo!

Channel Effortless Beauty on Your Big Day With This Alluring Bridal Inspo

Bring Your Slay Game On With This Lovely Yoruba Bridal Inspo!

Exude That Natural Glow on Your Yoruba Trad With this Flawless Beauty Look!

Bring Colours To Your Yoruba Trad With This Two-Toned Inspo

You’ll Absolutely Love This Cute Father-Daughter Moment on the Dance Floor

Sealed With Many Kisses! These Lovebirds’ Sweet Moment Will Make You Blush

This Couple Sharing a Sweet Moment Before Their Trad Will Make You Smile!

