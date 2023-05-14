It All Began With a Dance at a Mutual Friend’s Wedding! Meet #TheDurus

In an atmosphere where love is being celebrated, it is only right that more beautiful love stories begin to sprout.

Victor met Chika at a mutual friend’s wedding and asked her to have a dance with him. He wasn’t ready to take ‘No’ for an answer, so he guided her gently to the dancefloor and from one dance, to exciting phone calls, and eventually a first date…their sweet love blossomed. Now, they are serving us extra beauty with their pre-wedding photos and we’re here for it!

Enjoy Chika and Victor’s pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chika:

On the 30th of November, 2022 I spotted this cute guy in a red cap at a friend’s wedding. My first instinct was “This one is an Abuja playboy”, so I quickly looked away because I wasn’t interested in meeting anyone new. During the after-party I was by a corner observing & vibing as everyone had fun, this same guy that I already had doubts about walked up to me for a dance but I declined. The normal thing to do is walk away right? This guy took my drink away & pulled me (gently) to the centre stage to dance, in my head I said: “Fine let’s just wing it than embarrass him.”

Afterwards, we spoke for a bit and he asked for my phone number. As a hard guy, I declined. He then asked for my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles but I still declined. He went ahead to ask for my email which made me burst out in laughter and I eventually gave him my Instagram handle. We chatted for days before I finally gave him my phone number.

I thought “A few harmless flirting won’t hurt anyone till I get bored” (two can play that game). I had zero plans for anything serious. However, after our first date and several hours on the phone, this “hard guy” turned into “wifey.” The moral of the story is “Girls, go to weddings” and “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Credits

Bride: @miz_chika

Planner: @pkevents_

Yellow outfit: @stylewright_official

Red outfit: @zemphanie

Makeup: @dyanbeauty_

Hairstylist: @hairfreakbyjboy

Photography: @deximaphotgraphy.ng