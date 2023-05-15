Six Years After Their Meet-cute, Adetoun and Segun are Taking The Forever Lane!

Adetoun and Segun met at a wedding six years ago and what’s more exciting? They ended up attending another wedding and had their first date that same day!

Knowing they have something special and choosing to spend the rest of their lives together, Adetoun and Segun exchanged their vows in the presence of their family and friends and it was a truckload of love and beauty. They also represented their Yoruba roots in a glamorous traditional wedding. These sweethearts have totally won our hearts with their beautiful wedding photos and we bet they will win yours too!

Enjoy wedding photos and their love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adetoun:

Ours is a story of how chance encounters can lead to lifelong partnerships. I attended a secondary schoolmate’s wedding on the 30th of December 2017 where I ran into another old friend who was attending the wedding with her husband and his friend ‘Segun’. After spending some time at the wedding, my friend asked if I would join them to another wedding at Federal Palace in VI and I obliged since I wasn’t particularly in a hurry to go home.

At this other wedding, I noticed that Segun was neither dancing nor socializing, and I thought to myself…Ohh this one is feeling too cool for school LOL!. Anyway, when it was time to go home, we were all walking to our cars and Segun walked up to me and asked for my number which I gave him.

Before getting home, we got to chat and he asked if I’d like for us to meet up and get further acquainted. I obliged once again, and we met up once again literally at the third location within the day of the meeting and we just kept talking till the next day and for all the other days afterwards. At the tail end of the pandemic and the peak of flight cancellations he had to book multiple flights to be able to come into the country to see me and during this visit he asked that I marry him and of course, my answer was YES!

This is how Adetoun and Segun had their Yoruba traditional wedding:

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @msasheeyah

Planner: @etaleventsng

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Dress: @somobysomo

Hairstylist: @hairbykhaffy

Stylist: @thestyleinfidel

Photography: @damimanuels | @jobiphotography