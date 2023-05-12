Connect with us

Chef Hilda Baci embarks on a Flavor-Filled Journey with her Epic Cook-a-thon Adventure

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With her diverse skills as an actress, producer, and chef, Hilda Baci has initiated the much-anticipated Cook-a-thon. The event commenced at precisely 4 pm at Amore Gardens in Lekki Lagos, with cheers from fans spearheaded by popular On-Air personality, Ilooise, and Lohra.

The timer started counting the moment Hilda Baci turned on the cooker. The cook-a-thon attempt was broadcasted live on Youtube, and Instagram live.

Hilda wasted no time in impressing the audience as she kicked off the Cookathon on its first day. Showcasing her versatility in the kitchen, she expertly prepared a delightful selection of local delicacies, Hilda prepared various local recipes including Party Jollof, Coconut rice, Native Rice, Peppered Fish, Turkey Stew, and more.  Celebrities spotted include Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and media personality Elozonam, Singer, Dremo, Social media personality Ama Reginald, Media personality, Eki Ogubor, TV Host and Actor, Seyi Awolowo, and Sydney Talker.

The attempt will see Hilda Baci take an hour break in between every 12 hours of cooking. The four-day event will feature celebrity visitations, Games, Networking, and brand activations. 

Attendees were treated to free food and drinks throughout the event duration. Hilda Baci is the Chief Executive Officer of HildaFoods, a premium restaurant based in Lagos delivering local and continental dishes. The Cookathon is headline sponsored by GB Foods, makers of Bama mayonnaise, Gino Max and Jumbo Tomato. Other sponsors include Arla Foods, Woodscope, Jumbo, Uber, Filmhouse, and BaigeWallet.

Follow live sessions of the Cook-a-thon on Instagram at @hildabaci, @myfoodbyhilda, and hildabacicookathon, and on YouTube at Tekkie Team and Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon ’23.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon ’23

