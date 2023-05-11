It Was Love at First Sight The Moment Ashley Saw Ruby at Work!

Based on Ruby and Ashley’s sweet love story, here are two easy steps to finding love. First, make eye contact and second, put on a beautiful smile. 🥰

This worked like magic for the lovebirds who met at a training session organised by their office. Since then, their connection grew stronger and they found out they had a lot in common, including their birthdays – talk about a match made in heaven! Their sweet chemistry exudes each frame of their pre-wedding photos and they make a perfect pair.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ashley :

It all started when we met at a training session with an institution we both worked for at the time. Captivated by the free-spirited yet very vibrant young lady, I stole a few gazes at her and smiled every time our eyes met. We struck up a conversation and found we had a lot in common, including our birthday.

After the training, we ended up in the same unit and grew from colleagues to friends which lasted for a year and some months. In 2019 on Christmas Eve our friendship flourished further into our relationship and is now my confidant. Three years later, Ruby and I are thrilled to be tying the knot and starting our journey as husband and wife. We can’t wait to see what the future holds and are so grateful to God for the chance that brought us together.

Credits

Belle @chiqueakuorkor

Groom @da_ashguy

Planning and Co-ordination @sproutaffair

Makeup @reggies_makeovers

Hair @revupsalongh

Photography @jema_photography

Videography @specsphoto