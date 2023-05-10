AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 429

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
@veekee_james
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @glamchii
@hawa_magaji
Dress: @james_fashionhouse
Makeup: @slaymokus_beauty
Photography : @promzimedia
@enigivensunday
@hawa_magaji
Bella @mowtun
Dress @zemphanie
Makeup @beauteporch
@tejjtheblogger
Dress @mbndesigns_
Gele : @gele_by_segunlagos
@baraqhart a
Dress : @qata_empire
Makeup: @tiannahs_glam
Gele: @geletoyosi
@tennycocs
Dress @versatilebay
Gele @taiwos_touch
Bella: @lizzy_josh
Dress: @t16worldoffashion
Dress @tinnuqes
Bella @sophiepaulberry
Gele @gele_dare
@prudent_gabriel
Makeup @juls__touch
Dress @prudential_atelier
Dress @nazabulam
Outfit: @amyaghomi
Makeup : @_mirellebeauty
Photographer: @officialman_studios
Hairstyled: @official_flarehair
Creative director: @henrysklue
@unusual_phyna
Dress @beccaneedlesnstitches
@iamamamcbrown
Dresses @ma_rose_gh
@lindaosifo
Dress @suemanuell
Bella @fellamakafui
Dress: @ellanore_official
Mua: @ohemaas_makeover
Photo: @chocolate_shot_it
@sallykhaleel_
@nengiofficial
Shoes: @shoesbyflora
Dress @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Makeup: @jideofstola
📷: @sanisegunkabir