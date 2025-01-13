Wale Tejumade Hosts Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and Others at the Lofty Heights Conference 8.0

Marking its 8th edition since inception and the third edition following a two-year hiatus, the 2025 edition, themed “AUDACITY,” promises to be a thought-provoking and life-altering event. This conference, scheduled for Saturday, January 18th, 2025, at Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos, 8 am WAT, underscores the profound connection between being audacious and having a well-defined vision to produce exceptional results.

As one of Nigeria’s largest and most influential gatherings of young professionals, Lofty Heights Conference 2025 seeks to dispel the misconception that Audacity is just mere confidence; it’s a deliberate and dynamic approach to facing challenges, breaking boundaries, and rewriting limitations. The conference aims to encourage participants to embrace ambitious goals and pursue their aspirations with confidence, regardless of any fears or uncertainties.

Rooted in inspiration, the conference is designed to empower participants to excel in their chosen fields, fostering purposeful lives built on excellence. Serving as a convergence point between Achievers and Would-Be Achievers, Mentors and Proteges, and Superiors and Subordinates, LHC has seen the likes of Olakunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Fela Durotoye, Seyi Law, Timi Dakolo, Idy Enang, ID Cabasa, Aproko Doctor, Hon. Seyi Adisa, Osayi Alile, and numerous other great individuals grace its platform in recent years.

The last edition boasted over 1500 on-site participants and a significant online presence through active Social Media engagements and live streaming, with testimonials pouring in from previous attendees.

LHC 2025 is poised to continue this tradition of excellence, featuring men and women with proven track records of impeccable achievements across diverse sectors, including banking, manufacturing, politics, education, entrepreneurship, comedy, media, and the music industry.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, January 18th, 2025

Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos

Time: 8 am WAT

Attendance is absolutely FREE; however, registration is mandatory. Register here

Become a sponsor, exhibitor, or advertiser at the Lofty Heights Conference and connect with a dynamic audience of individuals ready to push boundaries and achieve remarkable things. Contact the Lofty Heights Conference team today to discuss how you can be a part of this event!

BellaNaija is a media partner for Lofty Heights Conference 8.0