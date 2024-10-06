Ololade Ayelabola Walks 130.62km in Guinness World Record Bid for Fashion Inclusivity

Ololade Ayelabola, a model and final-year Computer Science student at the University of Lagos, has just made history with her groundbreaking attempt to walk 130.62 km on a catwalk—setting her sights on the Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked by a model.

Her monumental feat, which involved completing 2,058 laps at the Indoor Sports Centre of the University of Lagos, follows a record that was established 41 years ago by Roberta Brown and Lorraine McCourt, who walked 114.4 km (71.1 miles) in Ireland in 1983.

Ololade’s initial target was to walk 120 km over 96 hours, but she surpassed her target, beginning the walk on October 1st—Nigeria’s Independence Day—and finishing on October 5th the University of Lagos Indoor Sports Centre.

For Ololade, the walk was more than just breaking a record. She wanted to challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity in the fashion industry. After being rejected from fashion shows due to her height, she decided to create her own platform where all models can shine, regardless of their appearance.

“I’m not walking for myself alone,” she said. “I’m walking for the many models who have been limited by stereotypes and standards set by rigid systems. I’m also walking to showcase the creativity of the Nigerian fashion industry.”

Throughout the walk, she modelled outfits by various Nigerian designers, ranging from casual wear to traditional attire. She was supported by fellow models and throngs of University of Lagos students who came out to cheer her on.

See highlights of her walks:

Day 1: 20 hours of walking

72 hours in

Matching the previous record: 114.4 km (71.1 miles) walked in 92 hours

Backstage moments

Completing the 130.62 km walk

Ololade’s looks in Nigerian designer outfits