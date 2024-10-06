Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bold Look for the BBNaija9 'No Loose Guard' Grand Finale is Pure Fashion Goals

A grand finale calls for a look that steals the spotlight—and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as always, delivered just that tonight at the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ season finale.

From the start of this BBNaija season, Ebuka has kept us on our toes with his style, rocking everything from traditional native attire to sharp suits, casual denim, and contemporary Nigerian designs. Designers like Ugo Monye, ATAFO, D29, T.I Nathan, and Deji & Kola have all contributed to his dynamic wardrobe.

For tonight’s grand finale, Ebuka took things to another level. He stepped out in a bold, eye-catching 3-piece ensemble by ATAFO: a pair of white trousers with sleek black side stripes, a silk black shirt complete with a sharp black bow tie, and a fiery red jacket that screams sophistication. Paired with dark shades, the look was the perfect mix of sleek, stylish, and daring as he prepared to announce the Season 9 BBNaija winner.

See more photos of Ebuka’s stunning grand finale look below

Fit: @atafo__
Shots: @theoladayo

