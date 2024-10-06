Serving Style Again! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Second BBNaija9 Finale Look is Northern Royalty

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu isn’t done giving us fashion moments this evening. For his second look at the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ grand finale, Ebuka is serving up a royal vibe in a traditional outfit designed by none other than ATAFO.

This look, inspired by Northern Nigerian attire, features a light blue two-piece set topped with a sleeveless tunic made from an impressive twenty-eight caps—yes, twenty-eight! To complete this standout look, Ebuka paired it with a shiny Northern cap and switched up his shades, opting for a lighter pair this time instead of the dark ones he sported earlier in the evening.

Ebuka is truly a style icon on and off the BBNaija9 stage.

Check out all the stunning photos from his second grand finale look:

Credits:

Fit: @atafo__

Shots: @theoladayo