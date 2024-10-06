Connect with us

Style

Serving Style Again! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Second BBNaija9 Finale Look is Northern Royalty

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Bold Look for the BBNaija9 'No Loose Guard' Grand Finale is Pure Fashion Goals

Inspired Style

Ololade Ayelabola Walks 130.62km in Guinness World Record Bid for Fashion Inclusivity

Promotions Style

Gbenga Artsmith: Redefining African Luxury Fashion Accessories on the Global Stage

Events News Style

Lagos Fashion Week Returns This Month with the Theme 'COMMUNE'

Style

Lupita Nyong’o is Chanel’s New Global Ambassador

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Style

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 232

Style

These Style Stars Marked Nigerian Independence in Statement Looks, Have a Look

Style

BoF 500 Class of 2024 Inducts Iretidayo Zaccheaus and Stephen Tayo for Their Contribution to the World of Fashion

Style

Serving Style Again! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Second BBNaija9 Finale Look is Northern Royalty

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu isn’t done giving us fashion moments this evening. For his second look at the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ grand finale, Ebuka is serving up a royal vibe in a traditional outfit designed by none other than ATAFO.

This look, inspired by Northern Nigerian attire, features a light blue two-piece set topped with a sleeveless tunic made from an impressive twenty-eight caps—yes, twenty-eight! To complete this standout look, Ebuka paired it with a shiny Northern cap and switched up his shades, opting for a lighter pair this time instead of the dark ones he sported earlier in the evening.

Ebuka is truly a style icon on and off the BBNaija9 stage.

Check out all the stunning photos from his second grand finale look:

  

Credits:

Fit: @atafo__
Shots: @theoladayo

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php