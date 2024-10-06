Nana Addo Tamakloe of Accra Fashion Week to Represent Ghana at the 2024 BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Nana Addo Tamakloe, CEO of Accra Fashion Week, will attend the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow from October 3 to 5. This global event, the largest of its kind for the emerging fashion markets, will be held in Moscow and will bring together industry leaders, heads of fashion associations, manufacturers, designers, and experts worldwide to discuss the future of fashion.

The Summit offers a comprehensive Business Program, an International Exhibition “Heritage”, which features modern interpretations of cultural codes in fashion design from across the globe, and educational events.

Nana Addo Tamakloe will be participating in the BRICS+ Fashion Summit to foster multi-vector cooperation in the fashion industry, strengthen cultural and business ties, and address pressing issues like innovation and sustainable development. As the key event in emerging fashion markets, the Summit focuses on the challenges and achievements of talented individuals, designers, and companies within the industry. Ghana’s expertise in fashion and culture will be invaluable in supporting emerging designer brands on a global scale. Summit discussions will also delve into topics such as artificial intelligence, investment, and manufacturing.

According to Nana Addo Tamakloe,

The BRICS+ Fashion Summit is currently one of the world’s best international programmes being orchestrated. This is a chance for non-fashion capitals to bypass the dominance of the few capitals that have dominated the world and blinded people from recognising creatives and culture outside of the West. Through BRICS+ Fashion Summit, designers, events and more creatives are finding their voice.

The International Exhibition “Heritage” will be a highlight of the Summit. It will showcase the powerful influence of the national and cultural heritage of BRICS countries, as well as countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America on modern clothing design and reflect the global trend of embracing cultural codes in a contemporary context.

Following the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, Moscow Fashion Week will take centre stage from October 4 to 9, featuring talented designers from Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa, Costa Rica and the UAE.

