Connect with us

Beauty Style

Tolu Bally's Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!

Beauty Promotions

Beauty and Fragrance Connoisseur Muinat Kosoko Opens Mirrors Beauty Flagship Store in Lagos and Online Store

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Beauty

These Chic Styles Will Elevate How You Rock Your Kinky Twists | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Beauty

Check Out These Stunning Beauty Looks From #HerMoneyHerPower Event

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Temi Otedola’s Runway Walk at L’Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

Beauty News Style

Idia Aisien Covers GQ South Africa's September Issue as Nollywood’s Next Superstar

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Beauty

Tolu Bally’s Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Award-winning fashion entrepreneur Tolu Bally recently turned a year older and served up style goals with an ultra-chic, minimalist photoshoot.

Keeping it sleek and sophisticated, she embraced clean lines and muted tones, in a white ensemble featuring a Tshirt and high-waist paints, Tolu showcased her effortless flair for tailoring and contemporary design. Paired with soft glam makeup, long wavy hair and subtle accessories, her look was a perfect balance of minimal sophsitication and the ultimate inspiration for any minimalist stylista looking to make a statement with less.

Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

Watch the bts below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

For her second look, she wore a sultry glistening beaded gown pairing it with a sultry makeup and her hair packed up. Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tolubally
Hair: @mobeautybar
Makeup: @glowbydemz
Photo: @onastography

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php