Beauty
Tolu Bally’s Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!
Award-winning fashion entrepreneur Tolu Bally recently turned a year older and served up style goals with an ultra-chic, minimalist photoshoot.
Keeping it sleek and sophisticated, she embraced clean lines and muted tones, in a white ensemble featuring a Tshirt and high-waist paints, Tolu showcased her effortless flair for tailoring and contemporary design. Paired with soft glam makeup, long wavy hair and subtle accessories, her look was a perfect balance of minimal sophsitication and the ultimate inspiration for any minimalist stylista looking to make a statement with less.
For her second look, she wore a sultry glistening beaded gown pairing it with a sultry makeup and her hair packed up. Swipe through the carousel:
Credits
Bellastylista: @tolubally
Hair: @mobeautybar
Makeup: @glowbydemz
Photo: @onastography