Tomike Adeoye Nailed These Bold Fashion Choices for Her Birthday Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian media sensation, actress, and digital content creator, Tomike Adeoye, effortlessly showcased two standout styles for her birthday shoot. Tomike’s fashion stylist Emmanuel Goodnews went for bold colours by embracing an edgy, yet feminine vibe. For her first outfit, she rocked a red hand-painted leather jacket and a voluminous baby blue tulle skirt from Julyet Peters, creating the perfect balance of rock-chic and elegance. She opted for soft makeup with a classic winged eyeliner and a half up-half down bun hairdo.

Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Exuding confidence and playfulness in another Julyet Peters piece, she rocked a multicoloured suit for her second look, an ode to her bright and cheerful bright aura. She paired this outfit with soft smokey eye makeup and glossy lips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tomike_a
Outfit: @julyetpeters
Makeup: @tmtbylayinka
Hair: @malliaworld
Frontal installation: @adefunkeee
Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Graphics @guni_creative
Photo: @ryanonifoto_
Video: @the.esiaga

Related Topics:
