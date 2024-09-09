Tomike Adeoye Nailed These Bold Fashion Choices for Her Birthday Shoot

Nigerian media sensation, actress, and digital content creator, Tomike Adeoye, effortlessly showcased two standout styles for her birthday shoot. Tomike’s fashion stylist — Emmanuel Goodnews went for bold colours by embracing an edgy, yet feminine vibe. For her first outfit, she rocked a red hand-painted leather jacket and a voluminous baby blue tulle skirt from Julyet Peters, creating the perfect balance of rock-chic and elegance. She opted for soft makeup with a classic winged eyeliner and a half up-half down bun hairdo.

Swipe through the carousel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Exuding confidence and playfulness in another Julyet Peters piece, she rocked a multicoloured suit for her second look, an ode to her bright and cheerful bright aura. She paired this outfit with soft smokey eye makeup and glossy lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tomike_a

Outfit: @julyetpeters

Makeup: @tmtbylayinka

Hair: @malliaworld

Frontal installation: @adefunkeee

Styling: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Graphics @guni_creative

Photo: @ryanonifoto_

Video: @the.esiaga