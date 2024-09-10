Nigerian Brands Took Center Stage at Sip N Slay Summer Fest in NYC | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas,

The Sip N Slay NYC event was a celebration not just of ambitious black women from all walks of life but also of the creativity of Nigerian designers. Stylistas showed up in stunning unique pieces from top Nigerian brands. Tobi Christina interviewed some of the guests whose outfits were rich in style and sophistication, the ladies showed up in pieces from brands like Pepper Row, Imad Eduso, Hertunba, LFJ, Andrea Iyamah, Kai Collective and Cinnamon Lagos.

Credits

Brands mentioned in order: @pepperrow, @imadeduso_, @hertunba, @Ifjofficial,

@andreaiyamah, and @kaicollective

Interviewer: @tobi.christina

Interviewer’s Dress: @cinnamonlagos