Nigerian Brands Took Center Stage at Sip N Slay Summer Fest in NYC | WATCH

Tomike Adeoye Nailed These Bold Fashion Choices for Her Birthday Shoot

Check Out The Guest Looks from "All of Us" Prom Themed Premiere

This Sunday, Ebuka's Hooded ATAFO Suit is the Fashion Moment We Needed on BBNaija9

Oliseh-Amaize Unveils “Africa to the World” Collection at Ankara Festival in Los Angeles | Here's How it Went

Chef Tolani Stuns in Aso Oke Dress During Interview with Bill Gates on Nutrition

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Unveiling This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 228

Efe Irele in a Black Suit and Red Tie is a Chic Twist to Power Dressing

Hey BellaStylistas,

The Sip N Slay NYC event was a celebration not just of ambitious black women from all walks of life but also of the creativity of Nigerian designers. Stylistas showed up in stunning unique pieces from top Nigerian brands. Tobi Christina interviewed some of the guests whose outfits were rich in style and sophistication, the ladies showed up in pieces from brands like Pepper Row, Imad Eduso, Hertunba, LFJ, Andrea Iyamah, Kai Collective and Cinnamon Lagos.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits

Brands mentioned in order: @pepperrow@imadeduso_@hertunba@Ifjofficial,
@andreaiyamah, and @kaicollective
Interviewer: @tobi.christina
Interviewer’s Dress: @cinnamonlagos

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

